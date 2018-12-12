A 76-year-old man was charged with molesting a 23-year-old woman with Autism, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. The victim has the mental capacity of a 6- to 8-year-old, according to her mother.
Paul Lewicki, of the 1400 block of Wincoop Circle, Port Charlotte, was an ex-business partner of her mother’s, who regularly came to their home to do computer and financial work for the company, which recently closed.
The victim told her mother when she goes out to walk the dogs around 7 p.m., Lewicki would ask her to lift her shirt so he could touch her and would ask her to touch him. He allegedly paid her for allowing him to touch her and asked her not to tell her mother what happened. The incidents had been going on for the last five or six months, according to the arrest affidavit.
During a forensic interview, the victim said she would lie to Lewicki saying she liked it, but she did not like it and felt he needed to go to jail for his actions.
During a controlled phone call with the victim’s mother, Lewicki said the victim was the one who came to him and initiated the contact. When her mother asked why he encouraged her instead of telling her to go back to her room, he said, “I suppose I coulda.”
He also allegedly stated, “Am I wrong? Yes,” but “my intentions were good.”
Documents from Charlotte Behavioral Health Care indicate the victim has autism, ADHD which surpasses the rating scale, audio/visual processing disorder, oppositional defiance disorder, and pervasive developmental disorder. At 12-years-old, she displayed the behavior of a 2-year-old, according to the arrest affidavit.
Lewicki was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation of an elderly or disabled person. As of Tuesday, his bond was set at $100,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Franchetta Elaina Goldbolt, 39, of Tampa. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $11,500.
• Denny Lee Newman, 48, 800 block of Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
• John Justin Williams, 44, 1000 block of Trill Court, North Port. Charges: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Gustavo Alberto Rodriguez Vazquez, 28, of Naples. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,235.
• Tony William Martin, 44, of Miami. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Frank Milton Williams, 34, of Fort Denaud. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Robert Thomas Schweit, 42, 80 block of Cedar St., Englewood. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Cynthia Lee Green, 60, 2300 block of Cooper St., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Bronson Sawyer, 40, 5500 block of Allen Road, North Port. Charges: DUI, driving with an expired license and hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• John Anthony, 50, 3900 block of Cuthbert Avenue, North Port. Charge: fraud tampering or theft of a utility service. Bond: $500.
• Lindsay Burke, 31, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charge: driving with an expired license. Bond: $120.
• Ashley Dear, 31, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Richard Miller, 35, 14000 block of South Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dawn Faynor, 54, 500 block of Viridian Street, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
