A 35-year-old man was charged with lewd and lascivious battery involving inappropriate contact with a female victim between the ages of 12 and 16, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to an arrest affidavit, the victim’s parents contacted the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after finding inappropriate text messages she had exchanged with Shawn Michael Meeker of the 23100 block of Elmira Boulevard.
The victim told a forensic interviewer Meeker came to her house on Nov. 3 and she distracted her younger brother by setting him up on the computer. She then sat on Meeker’s lap and he allegedly touched her over her clothing in a sexual manner.
Meeker willingly met with a detective and confirmed the inappropriate relationship, according to an affidavit. He said he left after realizing he could not go any further with the victim. Afterward, he told her they needed to stop talking about it and they needed to delete the messages, according to the affidavit.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jeremy James Miley, 33, of St. Petersburg. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
• Trena Jo Kidwell, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
• Nathan Nicholas Potter, 37, 12400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Jamie Lee Poe, 42, 27300 block of Balboa Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Kyle Joseph Flynn, 28, 25100 block of Zodiak Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $18,000.
• James Allen Petty, 56, 27200 block of Whitman Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Thomas Anthony Pennella, 71, 1000 block of Sea Crest Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Jessica Holloway Phillips, 35, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $5,000.
• Del Alan Philips, 29, 2100 block of Wonderwin Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Paul Gordon Fredette, 54, 18500 block of Satsuma Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
• Matthew Jacob Elston, 28, 2200 block of Hayworth Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Richard Joseph Dirico Jr., 43, 2100 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Dennis Haye, 31, homeless of North Venice. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, violation of pretrial release for domestic violence and battery. Bond: none.
• Brett Daniel Ehlke, 36, 2200 block of Carpenter Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Andrew Jarrett Agis, 30, of Naples. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christopher Walter Goralski, 46, of Fort Myers. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jeremy William Knight, 37, 3400 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.
• Allen Terez Pugh, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
• Charles Dewaine Broadnax, 32, of Anderson, Ind. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Thomas Wayne Scofic Jr., 62, of Juneau, Alaska. Charge: larceny petty theft and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Edward Byrnes, 62, 600 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Daniel Stearns, 66, 1200 block of Mango Avenue, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: possession of synthetic cannabinoid, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
