A Port Charlotte man was charged with sexual battery after reportedly molesting a young girl.
The 14-year-old victim said Eric Cansler, 39, touched her in an inappropriate, sexual manner around Oct. 20. He was cuddling her and then placed his hand inside her shorts, according to her statement.
The victim’s mother told investigators Cansler is a disabled veteran who has been unemployed for approximately 13 years. He was previously arrested for masturbating in front of the child, who was about 5 at the time. The charges were dropped.
The victim said Cansler had touched her in the past and told her not to tell anyone or he would kill himself.
Cansler was charged with sexual battery by a person in a position of familial or custodial authority. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $200,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lokeshwar Persaud, 55, 27000 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI. Bond: $6,000.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $5,000.
• Joyanna Theresa Rodriguez, 40, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.
• Heather Lynn Thorpe, 40, 3300 block of Middletown Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Dilan Michael Grimmett, 18, 5200 block of Boyle Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Michael Legrand, 41, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of burglary tools, two violations of probation, resisting an officer without violence, and loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lee Ann Donnelly, 40, 700 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
• Marlene Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Linda Lopez-Eckert, 58, 1800 block of Batello Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.
• Sergey Pasyuk, 34, 1800 block of Winslow Lane, North Port. Charge: consumption of alcoholic beverage n public place. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Sven Saver, 53, 5700 block of Sabal Trace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Colleen Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forrest Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, possession of a shoplifting control device. Bond: $2,000.
• Samantha Mangiapani, 33, 4300 block of Sunburst Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.