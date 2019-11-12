PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man was charged with animal cruelty after allegedly letting his dog’s tumor go untreated until it grew to the size of a grapefruit.
“She had, I think it would be safe to say about a grapefruit size tumor bulging from her eye socket, along with some ear infections, skin infections, things of that nature.,” said Animal Control Officer Reannon Juergensen. “In evaluating her, it appeared the tumor had taken several months to end up like that.”
The dog, a German Shepherd mix named Callie, had been brought to the Animal Welfare League on April 23 by her owner Edmund Bittner who requested she be euthanized, according to court documents. The large mass reportedly “reeked of necrosis/infection.”
Bittner allegedly said the dog had been ill for about a month and had not seen a veterinarian for the issue, but Juergensen said when evaluated by a veterinarian as well as an ophthalmologist, it appeared the tumor would have taken several months to reach that size.
The mass protruded about three inches out of orbit, and the skin around it was “incredibly stretched” with ulcerations present. The veterinarian’s opinion was that the dog “suffered terribly from the pain associated with the mass being allowed to progress to the stage that it did.”
Juergensen said Bittner made no comments as to whether there were financial issues that prevented the dog’s treatment. She said he seemed a little upset to be surrendering Callie to be euthanized but wasn’t crying or tearful.
If the issue had been addressed sooner, Juergensen said she believes Callie could have survived.
“Any issues you note should be addressed by a veterinarian, in addition to yearly physicals and things of that nature, to detect things like this early enough were you have options,” she said.
Bittner was charged with animal cruelty and animal abandonment for failing to provide medical attention to the dog over an extended period of time.
