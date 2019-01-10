A three-vehicle crash in Lee County left a Port Charlotte man dead and a baby in critical condition Wednesday.
A truck tractor trailer stalled within the outside lane of southbound Interstate 75 on the Caloosahatchee Bridge around 9 a.m. The driver, Adrian Lozano, 32, of Cape Coral, exited the vehicle and stood in front of the cab.
Miguel Imul, 24, of Port Charlotte, was driving a Nissan Sentra and slowed as he approached the trailer. The vehicle behind him, a Ford van driven by Johnny Coleman, 58, also of Port Charlotte, ran into the back of Imul’s car, forcing it into the trailer. The car continued along the concrete barrier wall before also striking the right front side of the trailer.
Coleman’s car then collided with the rear of the trailer, catching fire as it wedged underneath. He died at the scene.
Imul’s 9-month-old female passenger was transported to Tampa General Hospital with critical injuries. Her mother, 16-year-old Dilia Mateo, and Imul were both taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. Mateo was released by afternoon, while Imul remained there with more serious injuries.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the crash remained under investigation. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Greg Bueno said they were still determining the reason Lozano stopped.
The infant was in “extremely serious condition,” according to Bueno.
“We hope and pray for the best,” he said. “It just proves to show the importance of staying 100 percent focused. Those who travel I-75 or any road ... your expectation isn’t to have a stopped vehicle on the road. That’s why we have to pay 100 percent attention so we look ahead and avoid any sort of road lane blockages and events that are occurring in front of us.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Allen Cafaro II, 44, 30100 block of Holly Grove Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Austin Blake Butler, 21, 3400 block of Gulfbreeze Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $6,000.
• Ember Glowe Chambers, 37, 3200 block of Gussie St., Punta Gorda. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Shatori Denise Walker, 23, 21600 block of Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Justin Erik Larson, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Luke Anthony Burlew, 36, 1100 block of Belkton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.
• Ecedro Elroy Edwards, 38, 17200 block of Bonnie Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, two counts trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms other controlled substance, three counts possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $124,129.
• Matthew Paul Mills, 28, 4200 block of Mulgrave Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $11,000.
• Matthew Reuben Bolton, 35, 1500 block of Fitzgerald Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense. Bond: $3,500.
• Jasen Phanord, 20, of North Miami. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $795.
• Willie Lee Chandler Jr., 39, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Monica Riffald Kimball, 51, of Fort Myers. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Devan James Christensen, 44, homeless of Englewood. Charge: possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false statement referencing violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $39,000.
• Grace Paola Garrido, 27, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Michael Anthony Guerra, 29, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christopher David Sparks, 30, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Michael Rosenberger, 47, 2300 block of Crowe St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Brandy Lee Tucker, 36, 400 block of Lenoir St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Scott Wayne Parsons, 55, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Alexis Danae Giles, 19, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Devon Micheal Todd, 20, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.