A Port Charlotte man was one of two people who died in a Lee County traffic crash Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Chan F. Lun, 67, of Port Charlotte, was traveling east on Corkscrew Road with passenger Kek Chan, 61, of Fort Myers in a Honda Fit when Megan Raynor, 23, of Immokalee, traveling in the opposite direction, lost control of her white GMC Terrain, according to a press release.
Raynor allegedly traveled into Lun’s path, resulting in a head-on collision. The GMC came to rest in the westbound lane facing north, while the Honda came to rest on the north grass shoulder facing east. Both Lun and Raynor were both pronounced deceased on scene, according to the FHP.
Chan was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation.
Man charged with molesting 10-year-old
A Port Charlotte man was arrested Saturday after allegedly molesting a 10-year-old girl he was living with, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to an arrest affidavit, the girl told a family member Bulmardo Vidal Zarate, 35, whom she knew as “Diego,” had touched her on multiple occasions. He would allegedly send her two siblings to their rooms and tell her to come into his room, where he would ask her to scratch his back. Afterward, he would rub her private areas over her clothing, she said.
Zarate admitted to being in bed with the girl but denied the allegations, according to the affidavit. During a controlled phone call, he allegedly stated the girl “was attracted to him and coming on to him in an inappropriate manner.” He also said while she was in bed with him, she was watching pornography and looking at pornographic images he had on his phone, but he did not do anything to stop her from watching it.
Zarate was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation and distributing obscene material to a minor. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail is $252,000.
The Charlotte County Jail reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Christopher McCarthy, 32, 20 block of Pelican Perch, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
• Corey Lyne Beasley, 37, 27100 block of Chula Vista St., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
• Michael Shayne Weinrich, 32, 25300 block of Myrtle Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Stephen Edward Woodbury, 28, 1300 block of Wilmette St., Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, three counts of driving without license revoked habitual offender, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $61,000.
• Sean Christopher Joyner, 45, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Brian Jerome Hartmanstorfer, 25, 2400 block of Auburn Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $8,000.
• Daniel Loren Steinke, 53, of Clarement, Fla. Charges: reckless driving 1st offense, DUI, driving without license revoked habitual offender, and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $11,000.
• Aimee Sue Hines, 40, 27100 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Robert Penn Dickinson III, 29, of Port St. Lucie. Charge: DUI 4th or subsequent offense, driving without license revoked habitual offender, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $12,000.
• David Anthony Flick, 33, 100 block of Earnest St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Scott Christopher Zanick, 48, of Olmstead Township, Ohio. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Isaac Manuel Vellon, 26, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $6,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Rohan Levy, 28, 26300 block of Asuncion Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Thomas Boyd Burnett, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charge: affrays. Bond: $3,000.
• James Vincent Jankowski Jr., 30, 7800 block of Grafton Road, North Port. Charge: affrays. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Kubisiak, 37, 500 block of W. Seminole Drive, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: $500.
• Matthew Leonard, 32, 1100 block of Redstart Road, Venice. Charge; DUI. Bond: $120.
• David Wright, 55, 5300 block of Layton Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, second-degree petty theft, moving traffic violation, violation of drivers license restriction. Bond: $360.
• Aaron Hutchinson, 28, 3100 block of Hercules Road, Venice. Charges; public order crime, using two-way device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $1,500.
• Denise Vastala, 45, 1000 block of Harbour Town Drive, Venice. Charge: battery on a police officer. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Patraw, 25, 5300 block of Maccaughey Drive, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Tyler Mauger, 23, 1100 block of Montana Lane, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession, cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
• James Mcintyre, 25, 1000 block of Ohana Way, North Port. Charges: disorderly intoxication in a public place, simple assault on a police officer, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,600.
• Nicholas Zurick, 24, 1000 block of Trill Court, North Port. Charges: drug possession, schedule 3 or 4, possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Liam Connelly, 23, 5900 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: larceny, petit theft, second degree, second offense. resisting arrest, resisting recovery of property. Bond: $1,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Sandra Donnellan, 66, 900 block of E. Questa Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Thomas Harmening
