A Port Charlotte woman was arrested for grand theft last week after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying her from security footage.
According to CCSO, the victim returned home after visiting Culver's on Feb. 1 and realized she didn't have her purse. She called the establishment to inquire if it had been turned in and was told it had not been found.
Later on, the victim received a call stating the purse had been turned in to employees after it was found in the bathroom. The victim went to retrieve it, but noticed it was missing $600 cash and hundreds of dollars in gift cards.
Detectives reviewed the surveillance footage and saw the victim leaving her purse behind at the restaurant. A suspect was later seen walking past the table, grabbing the purse and entering the bathroom, exiting several minutes later without the purse.
After posting on social media, several tips were received leading to the identification of the suspect as Tiffiney Lea Horner, 38, of the 1400 block of Hayworth Road.
Horner was interviewed and charged with grand theft of property more than $750 but less than $5,000. She was also arrested on April 16 for criminal attempt in an unrelated theft case from 2019.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
