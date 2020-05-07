A Port Charlotte woman was charged as a principal in a robbery committed Friday, May 1, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The victim said he met Brittany Taliercio, 25, around five months ago at the Walmart Liquor Store where she worked. They became very “flirty” with each other, but before long, she was fired from Walmart and they lost contact, according to an arrest affidavit.
Recently, he ran into her again at the Kangaroo Express Gas Station on Veterans Boulevard, and Taliercio gave him her phone number so they could stay in touch and arrange a time to get together.
On May 1 around 8 p.m., he contacted Taliercio and she agreed to meet with him that evening but requested he call her back in an hour, according to an arrest affidavit. Around 10:30 p.m., he was woken up by a phone call from Taliercio, stating she was around the corner from his residence on Dorchester Street.
He requested she take him to the store to purchase cigarettes, but she hung up without answering him. Later, he saw a vehicle pull into his driveway and walked out onto his front screened in porch to wait for Taliercio to come inside.
Taliercio was in the passenger seat, while a black male was in the driver’s seat, according to the victim. She motioned for him to get in the vehicle, but as he approached the rear driver’s side door, it swung open and a second black male with dreadlocks pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at him, the victim later told law enforcement.
The victim gave the $60 in cash he had with him to the black male. He then walked back into his home while the vehicle left the scene.
A detective identified Taliercio based on the victim’s description and another case involved her and two black males, when they allegedly discharged a firearm at another subject in Port Charlotte.
The victim positively identified Taliercio and one of the men from a photo lineup, but was unable to positively identify the driver.
Taliercio was arrested Wednesday for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The two men have not yet been charged.
