Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. High 76F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Showers early with clearing later at night as drier air moves in on gusty breezes. Low 62F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.