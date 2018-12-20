A bicyclist died after being struck by a 20-year-old Punta Gorda driver, the Florida Highway Patrol reported early Wednesday morning.
Tiana S. Goodwin, of Punta Gorda, was driving north in a 2016 Dodge Ram in the right lane of U.S. 41, south of Magnolia Landing Lane in North Fort Myers.
The crash occurred at 12:30 a.m. when Goodwin’s car struck the bicycle from behind, troopers reported. Robert J. Sciolino, 58, of Cape Coral, was riding the bicycle.
Sciolino was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP reported. The crash remains under investigation.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Clifford Tarron Yates, 42, of Tampa. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Robert Council, 38, 11000 block of U.S. 41, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Joshua Dale Ladd, 35, 1100 block of Rio de Janeiro Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Edward Degrove, 29, 700 block of Vinca Rosea, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $6,000.
• Christopher Holden Hamilton, 47, 300 block of Cypress Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• John Karl Feller Jr., 34, 300 block of Edila Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.
• Joseph James Hinkle, 29, 21100 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Daniel Marcel Edward Hanley, 61, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, failure to register motor vehicle, and other violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $8,000.
• Julia Rocio Vaca Borra, 54, of Fort Myers. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Christian Xavier Andrade, 38, of Decatur, Georgia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Randall Louis Scribner, 61, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Mark Anthony Baiamonte, 23, 18500 block of Yarborough Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on officer/firefighter/EMT. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alejandro Miguel Servin, 18, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Micah Cleary, 20, 300 block of Scott Street, Nokomis. Charge: destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $1,500.
• Michelle Cornish, 26, 2300 block of Northwest Haile Dean Road, Arcadia. Charges: two counts violation of probation (original charges: two counts of possession of cocaine). Bond: none.
• Luis Galan, 25, 4300 block of Dutilly Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: DUI and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.
• Alexandra Lewis, 28, 400 block of West Perry Street, Englewood. Charge: administrative hold for Suncoast Community Release Center. Bond: none.
• Tyler Matthews, 29, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Manatee County for felony petty theft. Bond: $15,000.
• Kristin Sensley, 47, 600 block of Francis Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
• Justine Vankleef, 48, 1000 block of Southwest Fletcher Street, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: battery) and two counts of contempt of court (original charges: larceny second conviction and larceny of less than $300 but more than $100). Bond: $10,000.
• Santos Zambrana-Lopez, 32, 1500 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Taiber Glotz, 24, 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $2,000.
• Summer Kruse, 30, of North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $1,500.
• Sara Netzel, 24, 3200 block of Morchester Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.