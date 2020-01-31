A Punta Gorda man was arrested when he allegedly attacked law enforcement officers attempting to Baker Act him Thursday evening, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Nicolaus Raymond Gables, 28, was reportedly intoxicated, and his mother called 911 after he said he wanted to kill himself.
Both Gables’ mother and aunt said he’d been acting strange.
During his “continuous ranting” he told his aunt he wanted to die and felt as if he was already dead. He also reportedly approached her at her door, placing both hands on her shoulders and told her that she is the “queen, and that she will die, however he won’t kill her.”
He then attempted to retrieve one of her medical marijuana vape pens, though he never found one, she said.
Gables’ mother said she picked him up from his father’s home earlier in the day after he got into a fight with his father. She wanted him taken to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care but was scared of him. She told cops she didn’t know if Gable had taken any illicit drugs but knew he was a heavy drinker.
He had not been officially diagnosed with any mental illnesses but had taken medication for depression in the past, his mother said.
Gables behaved “bizarrely” when speaking with a deputy, not answering questions but talking about how “money isn’t real.” He said he was feeling suicidal and often wants to kill himself, according to an affidavit.
Law enforcement decided Gables required a Baker Act, and he agreed to go with them to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care.
However, when he was told to put on his shoes, he refused, according to an arrest affidavit. After numerous verbal attempts to make Gable comply, the officers attempted to handcuff him. He fought them, resulting in a “takedown” near the entrance to the kitchen, the arrest affidavit stated.
Gables pulled away a sergeant’s radio, and a deputy’s radio was also thrown off his belt, but he was able to retrieve it. After a second takedown, Gables kept resisting, and both officers deployed their Tasers.
Gables reportedly winced over in pain, but ripped the Taser prongs with both hands.
The altercation led to the three hitting glass jars on the counter, making them shatter on the floor. Gables had his head slammed into the refrigerator and punched and kicked the officers.
Finally, law enforcement applied handcuffs to the front of Gables’ body while he was on the ground, holding him until backup arrived.
Both Gable and the sergeant were transported to the hospital, Gable for an injury to the back of his head and the sergeant for injuries to his head and face. The deputy also had cuts to his hands and one to his knee.
Gables was charged with depriving an officer of means of communication or protection for grabbing the radio, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on an officer. He had no bond as of Friday.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.