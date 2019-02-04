A Punta Gorda man is in critical condition after causing a five-car crash on Veterans Boulevard Saturday afternoon.
Charles Caputo, 45, was airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. He was charged with careless driving. Alcohol was not involved, the report stated. Authorities had to shut down westbound Veterans for two-and-a-half hours to clear the roadway.
On Saturday at 3:42 p.m., Caputo was driving his 1985 Oldsmobile Delta 88 westbound in the outside lane of Veterans approaching a red light at the intersection of Atwater Street. Four vehicles were stopped in the lane. As he approached the other vehicles from behind, Caputo failed to stop, colliding with the back of a 2017 Chevy Silverado driven by James Looke, 76.
The collision caused a chain reaction with the other four vehicles. Looke suffered minor injuries but refused medical care. John Sullivan, 58, of New York, driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee stopped in front of Looke, had to be transported to Englewood Community Hospital with minor injuries. Of the other nine victims, no other injuries were reported.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:
Joseph Jay Andrade, 54, 110 block of Sunrise Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI and failure to stop vehicle as order by law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,000.
Carlos Lonell Woodson, 52, 1200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
Jesse Woodson Brown, 26, 110 block of Tropicana Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Leeann Marie Chiasson, 32, 700 block of Agabedis Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving with a suspended license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Stephen Payne Judd, II, 43, 700 block of Gulf Breeze Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Lucas Kraft Langenfeld, 41, of Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts of underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear. Bond: $20,000.
Matthew Terrell Rowe, 27, 122200 block of Kirk Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: tampering with a witness, false imprisonment of a person against their will and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $18,000.
Zebediah Colin Fairbanks, 40, 20000 block of Helm Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Israel Mercado-Valentin, 53, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 21, 2000 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Lyn Fuller, 37, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $4,000.
Shantell Cleo Sparks, 24, 700 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: none.
Sara Lynn Banka, 23, 21400 block of Kenelm Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of scheme to defraud obtaining property communication. Bond: none.
Osmani Duenas Diaz, 45, of Orlando. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.
Nathan Joshua Ndedge, 36, 300 block of Shore Drive, Nokomis. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
Rafael Rios Ebra, 25, 1100 block of Sheldon Ave., Lehigh Acres. Charges: reckless driving and prohibited use of flashing or rotating blue lights. Bond: $3,500.
Daniel Frederick Hill, 37, 10000 block of Alifla St., Gibsonton. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Robert Burrill Blume, 28, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
