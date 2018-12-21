A Punta Gorda man was involved in a fatal crash Thursday morning after a car traveling the opposite direction veered into his lane, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Kenneth Scott, 56, of Punta Gorda, was traveling north on Kings Highway in a 2015 Dodge Ram. He was just south of Glenadine Avenue, when a Shawn Gallagher, 48, of Arcadia, veered into his path driving a 2014 Kia Soul. Gallagher was traveling south when he traveled into the northbound lane, striking the front left of Scott’s truck with front left of his car.
Both Gallagher and Scott were transported to Bayfront Medical Center, where Gallagher succumbed to his injuries. Scott suffered only non-life threatening injuries, according to FHP.
No citations were issued related to the incident. According to the press release, it was unknown if alcohol was a factor on Gallagher’s part as of Thursday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Keith Thomas Maine, 39, 200 block of Fairway Road, Rotonda West. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Jeremiah Sugrim, 25, 17400 block of Mark Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $940.
• Austin Dillon Medina, 18, 12000 block of Gladiola Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Matthew Joseph Michaels, 37, 400 block of Euclid St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nicholas William Bode, 21, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dennis William Martin, 49, 2000 block of Tinker St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $12,000.
• Terry Lynn Hostetler, 62, 2300 block of Pappas Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Glen Allen Stiltner, 37, 2300 block of Marshall Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
• Bryan Scott Baldwin, 55, 1100 block of Kenwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and battery. Bond: $15,000.
• Don Calvin Eversole, 58, of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Joseph William Smith, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $6,000.
• Cody Steven Waldrip, 33, of Indianapolis, Ind. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Karlie Brienne Allshouse, 23, 8300 block of Bayside Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Katrina Mae Speek-Pacheco, 34, 1000 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charges: dealing in stolen property, counterfeiting motor vehicle title or bill of sale, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $35,000.
• Tristan Eugene Royer, 34, 400 block of Placida Road, Cape Haze. Charges: three counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, convicted felon fails to register, and petty theft 2nd offense. Bond: $53,000.
• Thaddeus Joseph Majtyka, 34, 29200 block of Bryan Way, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering or prowling, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
• Loren Michael McGuire, 27, 3500 block of Blitman St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI 3rd violation within 10 years and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Austin Michael Kennedy, 16, 22400 block of LaGuardia Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: send written threat conduct act of terrorism. Bond: none (released to DJJ).
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Aubert, 37, 700 block of Gloriosa Avenue, Venice. Charges: exploitation of the elderly for less than $10,000 and violation of probation (original charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle). Bond: $1,500.
• Reno Breeden, 19, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
• Jacob Crooker, 25, 200 block of Shamrock Boulevard, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license first conviction). Bond: $500.
• Justin Hayes, 28, 5200 block of Syracuse Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
Leonard Jaress Jr., 56, 3200 block of Elliot Street, Venice. Charge: defrauding a urine test. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Zackery Hawkins, 32, 4300 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charge: sexual assault of a person 18 or older. Bond: $75,000.
• Alexander Perez Jr., 20, 2300 block of Villa Green Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: property damage). Bond: $5,000.
• Scott Rosenow, 37, 200 block of Rubens Drive, Nokomis. Charges: four counts of attempting to sell fentanyl, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $33,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
