A Punta Gorda man accused of drunkenly threatening cops was charged with possessing a gun in violation of a restraining order Saturday.
Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda, around 1:02 a.m. for possible gunshots. A witness was asleep when he was awakened by an engine revving and loud music playing. Two men were in the back yard nearby, and he later heard what sounded like three gunshots.
A corporal arrived and found Dylan Austin Roy, 24, sitting shirtless in the driver's seat of a Chevrolet SUV, reversing the vehicle and pulling forward repeatedly. Inside his front left pocket was a single stack gun magazine and loose .380-caliber ammunition, according to an arrest affidavit.
Roy said he had just left work at Pioneer Pizza and came to the location to meet with a friend. When he realized he was too intoxicated to drive, he decided to sleep there for the night, he told the corporal. According to the affidavit, he was reportedly sweating profusely, slurring his words, and unable to stand without bracing himself on the hood of his vehicle.
He allegedly told the cops he paid their salaries and used a racial slur against one deputy. He became increasingly belligerent, making comments like, "You better let me go, I'm going to find you in Walmart and f— you up," the affidavit stated.
A Ruger LCP .380-caliber pistol was in the center console of his vehicle, matching the ammunition in his pocket. A search of Roy's record revealed he had a protection order against domestic violence in place with a condition that he is not to have firearms or ammunition in his possession, care or custody.
He was charged with public intoxication, corruption by threat against a public servant, and possession of firearm when subject to injunction against domestic violence. He was released from the Charlotte County Jail later Saturday after posting $14,500 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Anthony Tomossone, 48, of St. Petersburg. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jordan Michael Foss, 32, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: attaching registration license plate not assigned, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,500.
• Robert Daniel Black, 27, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $750.
• Paul Louis Scribner Sr., 37, 27000 block of Sunnybrook Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, violation of probation, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• John Steven Brasher Jr., 42, 2000 block of Delta St., Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• Lauri Lynn Miller, 40, 4400 block of Salford Blvd., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Domingo Adrian Ortiz, 30, of Fort Lauderdale. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,750.
• Corbett Lee Smith III, 40, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 28, of Arcadia. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $3,500.
• Kadijah Jawanna Smith, 25, of Tampa. Charges: three counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Wayne Topp, 29, of Sarasota. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jared Lucas Roy Jr., 38, 900 block of West Tarpon Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Myron Ames, 53, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary of unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Larry Petersen, 35, 900 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $620.
• Thomas Gilliard, 59, 8000 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charge; contributing to the delinquency of a minor, parent failing to require school attendance. Charge: $120.
• Sandra Izykowska, 31, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer with violence, trespassing of occupied structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
• Natalie Sanes, 45, 1600 block of Cypress Point Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Steven Rapideau, 59, 3100 block of Waterside Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $5,500.
• Stephen Bocook, 39, 9400 block of Tacoma Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Cullen, 31, 2900 block of Abbotsford Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months (Charlotte County). Bond: $750.
• Elizabeth Edwards, 38, 4400 block of Towton Lane, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $500.
• Juan Torres Romero, 23, 4800 block of Laramie Circle, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
• Calshaun Gagni, 31, 4400 block of Jaslo Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Pezzino, 57, 900 block of Jacinto West, Venice. Charge; knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,013.
• Jeffrey Palmer, 54, 1100 block of Southlake Court, Venice. Charges: fleeing, eluding law enforcement officer with lights, siren active, knowingly driving with license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
