A Punta Gorda man was killed in a DeSoto County crash Monday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Ronnie Huey, 68, of Punta Gorda was traveling south on U.S. 17 on his Vulcan Kawasaki motorcycle, approaching the intersection of northeast McKay Street when a driver traveling north on U.S. 17 turned left in his path, a press release stated.
Driving a Jeep Cherokee, Roger Evans, 75, of Arcadia, failed to see Huey when he turned onto McKay Street, according to the press release. The front of Evans’ vehicle collided with the right side of Huey’s motorcycle. The force of the impact caused the Cherokee to rotate clockwise and overturn on its roof, the press release stated.
Huey’s motorcycle also rotated clockwise and overturned onto its left side. Huey was pronounced deceased at the scene, while Evans suffered only minor injuries. Charges are pending, according to FHP.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joshua Roxby Linden, 31, 200 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: out of county warrant and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Denniel Andra Anzalotti, 24, 18000 block of Northern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Danielle Lacie Ferrero, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Samuel Japapt Shelton, 20, 4000 block of Michael Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Oscar Antonio Martinez-Ayala, 29, 22000 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
• Kevin Thomas Miller, 26, 6200 block of Talbott St., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and two counts of battery. Bond: $14,000.
• Lukas Michael Schwab-Hill, 30, 800 block of East 3rd St., Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• John Randell Davis, 30, of Calera, Okla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Sean William Michniewicz, 26, 6100 block of Gillot Blvd., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
• Joshua Kendrick Stewart, 32, of Cape Coral. Charges: loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Ginger Lea Ward, 47, of Arcadia. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rashaad Xavier Norman, 26, of Tampa. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Hector Pablo Perez, 26, of Kissimmee. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and reckless driving 1st offense. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Dylan James Bobko, 26, 200 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charges: kidnapping — false imprisonment of an adult and domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
• Nakai Christina Bozeman, 43, 100 block of Van Dyck Drive, Nokomis. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and obstruction of justice — tampering in first degree felony proceeding. Bond: $10,120.
• Michael Charles Dey, 31, 3800 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $2,620.
• Charlee Filban, 57, 900 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Joseph Steven Gaydos, 27, 16600 block of Acapulco Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: two counts of grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• William Hagan Spears III, 37, 100 Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: writ of bodily attachment for unpaid child support). Bond: $1,426.
• Shyann Christina Turgeon, 26, 100 block of Van Dyck Drive, Nokomis. Charges: burglary with assault or battery, grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and obstruction of justice — tampering in first degree felony proceeding. Bond: $10,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Robert James Bracke, 41, 2300 block of South Robinson Avenue, Sarasota. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: contracting without a license). Bond: none.
• Dallas Joe Powell Jr., 44, 12300 block of South Suarez Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $2,360.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Evan Lawrence Greer, 24, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Jason Wayne Owens, 35, 800 block of West Duke Street, Hugo. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.
The Alcoholic Beverage and Tobacco Enforcement Bureau reported the following arrests:
• Ahmed Siddique, 62, 19300 block of Near Point Drive, Venice. Charges: keeping a gambling house, gambling, agent or employee of keeper of a gambling house and manufacturing, owning, storing, possession, etc. of slot machines, first offense. Bond: $3,240.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villaneuva-Marquez
