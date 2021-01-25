Police are searching for the driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.
The crash happened on Sunday in downtown Punta Gorda.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
Callers can remain anonymous and there may be a cash reward.
