Suspect

Police are searching for the driver of this motorcycle, which was involved in a crash on Sunday, police said. 

 PROVIDED BY THE PUNTA GORDA POLICE DEPARTMENT

Police are searching for the driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

The crash happened on Sunday in downtown Punta Gorda. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Callers can remain anonymous and there may be a cash reward.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

