Punta Gorda Walamrt thief

This woman allegedly stole from the Punta Gorda Walmart on October 1. 

The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch a Walmart thief.

The woman stole from the Punta Gorda Walmart at 5001 Taylor Road on Oct. 1 and left in a silver four-door vehicle with a male driver.

PGPD asks anyone with information to call 1-800-780-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

