The Punta Gorda Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch a Walmart thief.
The woman stole from the Punta Gorda Walmart at 5001 Taylor Road on Oct. 1 and left in a silver four-door vehicle with a male driver.
PGPD asks anyone with information to call 1-800-780-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app.
