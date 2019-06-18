A Punta Gorda woman was arrested in Gainesville after she and the man she was traveling with allegedly flashed a gun at another driver, the Gainesville Sun reported.
Traveling north on Interstate 75 in a Range Rover, Turia Hendrickson, 44, of Punta Gorda, and John Clayton Roussell, 33, of Louisiana, were heading north in the left lane. Roussell was reportedly driving, while Hendrickson was in the front passenger seat.
According to the Gainesville Sun, the Range Rover flashed its headlights at another driver, and Roussell "flicked off" the car behind him. A driver in another vehicle said the Range Rover's driver maneuvered aggressively around him and pointed a revolver at him.
A deputy with the Alachua County Sheriff's Office who stopped the pair found a silver revolver in a holster by Roussell, and deputies also found an open container of alcohol on the passenger-side door and a cooler with open liquor behind the driver's seat, the Gainesville Sun reported.
Hendrickson was charge with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm. She was taken to the Alachua County Jail with a bond set at $6,000.
Roussell was charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, improper exhibition of a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Alachua County Jail with a bond set at $30,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• James Edward Morrison, 38, 3100 block of Iverson St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery-second or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Gabriel Lee Foster, 26, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.
• Marckelly Joseph, 31, 1100 block of Vernon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Stacey Andrea Mensik, 45, 21500 block of Mallory Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Don Calvin Eversole, 59, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Deborah Kay Strange, 63, 2300 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: second-degree petty, first offense, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Keith Hosea Hawes, 46, 4300 block of Pates St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Shelby Stewart Williams, 28, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Sean Patrick Jordan, 34, 800 block of East 7th St., Englewood. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• James Brian Smith Jr., 56, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Curtis Clinton Kinney, 53, 21800 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Leah May Wilson, 35, 13400 block of Overton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ryan Matthew Lort, 26, 9300 block of Mandy St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Rashad Laron Tigner, 33, of North fort Myers. Charges: two counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and use scan skim device payment card defraud. Bond: $13,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Gordon Litts, 51, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: fraud, uttering false instrument. Bond: $1,500.
• Curtis McKay, 71, 2100 block of S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: none.
• Brian Sink, 35, 4200 block of Bonita Road, Venice. Charge: battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ryan Wall, 25, Cape Coral. Charge: possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Danny Limongelli, 53, 8600 block of Culebra Avenue, North Port. Charges: three counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed. Bond: $4,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
