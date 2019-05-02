A Punta Gorda woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly accepting two packages containing methamphetamine, marijuana, and cannabis in edible and dab forms, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Narcotics Detective Cody Forbus and his partner K9 Ladybird intercepted the first package on April 24 at a shipping facility. Ladybird alerted to the odor of illegal drugs, and the recipient was determined to be Rosa Santiago Bonilla, 42, using the alias Heidi Colon, according to a press release. On April 25, she allegedly requested re-delivery of the package.
On April 30, a second package addressed to Heidi Colon arrived at the facility, and Ladybird again sniffed out the drugs, the press release stated.
Both packages were then delivered by an undercover corporal, and Bonilla identified herself as Heidi Colon to accept the packages. She was then detained by Narcotics Unit detectives.
She told them she had been receiving packages containing narcotics for about a year and was paid to redistribute them throughout the state, according to the arrest affidavit. When she receives a shipment, she opens the box, confirms its contents, and takes directions over the phone of where they need to be delivered next.
Bonilla said she “had a feeling that something bad was coming and she needed to change her life,” but stated she never went to the Sheriff’s Office because she did not want to be labeled as a “snitch.”
The packages contained 85.5 grams methamphetamine, 151.11 grams of marijuana, three grams of marijuana joints, 14 grams of edible cannabis, and 27.6 grams of THC dab, also known as “shatter.”
She was placed under arrest for trafficking amphetamines, two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and conspiracy to traffic narcotics.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Morgan Leah Cahill, 18, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Regge Sergio Lopez, 26, of Tampa. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Julie Ashley Nguyen, 18, of Tampa. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $5,000.
• Tara May Edwards, 47, 4800 block of Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Bradley Benjamin Boswell, 38, 2000 block of Onondaga Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brian Jamison Cox, 43, 18400 block of Meyer Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond:
• Devin Tyler Milton, 18, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $500.
• Robert Wayne Briggs III, 32, 1600 block of Harmony Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Javante Bernard Colston, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $10,000.
• David Allan Reed, 48, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dylan Michael Paquin, 24, 900 block of Suncrest Lane, Englewood. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Robert Council, 38, of Bradenton. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Bennie Mitchell Carroll, 55, of Bartow, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Vincent Olivo, 29, 1200 block of Red Oak Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Edwin Christ Rackeweg III, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lindsay Burke, 31, 4600 block of Bayano Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $13,000.
• Adam Hubbard, 55, 100 block of Roberta Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of drug possession without a prescription, drug equipment use and/or possession, marijuana possession, 20 grams or less. Bond: $2,500.
• David Price, 58, 3300 block of Gaton Street, North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Jean Ridgeway, 46, 80 block of Cedar Street, Englewood. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Shepard, 28, 300 block of Houre Boulevard, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, third offense. Bond: $120.
• Chard Wickersham, 31, 1300 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charges: two counts of larceny, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $3,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
