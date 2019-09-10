PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County woman was arrested Monday after allegedly hitting a child because he didn't want to take a cold shower.
The victim told a forensic interviewer Miranda Smith-Green, 37, wanted him to shower in her trailer on Bermont Road, which has a garden hose run through the vent in the roof, allowing only for cold water.
He wanted to shower in a house nearby where there is both hot and cold water. Smith-Green allegedly grabbed him and dragged him into her trailer, where she pushed him down and "bounced" the back of his head on the kitchen floor.
As he struggled, Smith-Green struck him five or six times on the face and then again with a belt on his midsection, according to an arrest affidavit. She then picked him up and threw him into the shower, where she bathed him, the affidavit stated.
The boy reportedly had a large patch of black and purple bruising extending from his left cheek to his left ear in the shape of a hand, and his upper lip was swollen on the left side with a small cut inside. On the right side of his rib cage, he had three large, linear bruises.
According to the arrest affidavit, Smith-Green had an open case with the Department of Children and Families for previously tested positive for methamphetamine. When a DCF investigator spoke to her about this incident, another urinalysis gave a positive for oxycodone and morphine. She did have a prescription for hydrocodone, which she showed the investigator, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with a detective, she reportedly uttered spontaneously, "I didn't mean to hurt him." She was released from jail Tuesday after posting a $20,000 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Wade Wallace, 59, of Winterhaven. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Kadijah Jawanna Smith, 25, of Tampa. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Shirley Marie Stout, 62, 11100 block of Royal Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Brittany Marie Cross, 27, 25100 block of Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts violation of probation, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Miranda Craft Smith-Green, 37, 46900 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $20,000.
Tamara Kiristin Anderson, 37, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Karrie Renee Condrey, 48, 21500 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Heber Jonathan Perez, 54, 2200 block of Stonegate Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.
Ashley Nicole Vollbehr, 29, 1200 block of Sargent St., North Port. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Wade Sterling Carlton, 43, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Bernard Maybin, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: failure to redeliver hired or leased personal property more than $300. Bond: $5,000.
Anna Marie Villareal, 48, 110100 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Wayne Robert Glarum, 56, 1200 block of Cape Coral. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Shannon Marlene Fern, 48, of Arcadia. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
Justin Lee McDaniel, 30, 2200 block of Lakeview Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Amanda Leigh Bossert, 30, 1300 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and seven counts fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Anna Maria Krug, 34, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense, Bond: $35,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Olivia Burbage, 19, 8600 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
• Gerald Beauchamp, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
