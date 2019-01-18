Three vehicle burglaries were reported at Planet Fitness in Port Charlotte between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Suspects smashed windows and took a purse from two of the vehicles and a backpack from another, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Detectives are actively investigating the cases, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christina Marie Meder, 37, of Sarasota. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.
• Cody Michael Pixley, 31, 6300 block of Jordan St., North Port. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $15,000.
• Salvatore Anthony Brighina, 29, 3400 block of West Price Blvd., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Anthony Michael Turelli, 39, of Pocatella Ave., North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Gerald Hilaire, 63, of Miami. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,500.
• David Albert Smith, 39, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $336.
• Timothy Jack Meehl, 29, 3300 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel McGlynn, 53, 9100 block of Moss Drive, Englewood. Charge: hold for Charlotte County (original charge: violation of protection order against reporter for dating violence). Bond: $10,000.
• Gregory Rhoades, 40, 900 block of Nectar Avenue, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• John Spencer, 48, 1500 block of Poinciana Road, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Kimberly Stephenson, 36, 5800 block of Tyler Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of grand theft for less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $2,000.
• John Waller, 46, 3000 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: resisting arrest and high speed chase to elude police). Bond: $50,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Lindsay Burke, 31, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substances without a prescription and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
