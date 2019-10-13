A murder/suicide in North Port (update)
North Port Police is not releasing the names of the two people involved in a murder/suicide, citing Marsy's Law to protect the anonymity of victims, according to city spokesperson Josh Taylor.
Officers responded to a family disturbance and shots fired around 12:45 a.m. to a home on the 5000 block of Lady Slipper Avenue Saturday. Police found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshots.
Taylor said no additional information would be released Sunday or Monday, due to government offices because closed for Columbus Day.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jack Michael Russell, 23, 24000 block of Harborview Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Ronald William Hendrix, 58, 170 block of Ceyenan St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Marisa Christine Espinoza-Gabaldon, 29, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $5,000.
Joel Michael McGonigal, 32, 5200 block of Elseworth Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Nelson Ronald Gaura, 64, 500 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Brian Charles Cross, 32, 22100 block of Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
Rustin Ollie Rodgers, 36, 22200 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing/trafficking in stolen property, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft. Bond: $19,000.
Mario William Miller, 34, 21400 block of Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing/trafficking in stolen property, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft. Bond: none.
Joseph Scott Palon, Jr., 30, 2500 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Nicolas Alexander Thompson, 36, 3100 block of Junseton St., North Port. Charges: DUI, out of county warrant, driving with a suspended license and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $22,500.
Samuel M. Waldin, 48, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: driving with an expired license and DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Rosa S. Bonilla Chacon, 34, of Miami. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,500.
Frank William Bennett, 52, of Labelle, FL. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $4,500.
Monica Hope Butsch, 47, 700 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Richard Nathan Freshwater, 29, 300 block of N. Oxford Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, domestic battery by touch or strike and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $18,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Craig George Hulse, 57, 600 block of N. Osceola Road, Nokomis. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Michael George Schotanus, 52, 300 block of Base Ave., Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Matthew Jones, 51, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.