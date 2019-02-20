The woman who drowned in a canal in late January had been consuming alcoholic beverages at the time of her death, according to the report from the Charlotte County Medical Examiner.
Harriet Svenson, 71, was visiting at a friend’s house prior to her death on Jan. 23. When she stepped out to smoke a cigarette and didn’t return, her friend went to search for her and found her floating in the canal, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Her death appeared to be a drowning.
An autopsy performed by Medical Examiner R.H. Imami revealed Svenson’s blood alcohol level was 0.119 percent. The report states she died due to asphyxia, secondary to drowning. The manner of death is classified as an accident.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Guy Edward Pirillo, 64, of Rome, N.Y. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Kevin Alan Deknight, 50, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Mitchell Lawrence Cordell, 26, 6200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, two counts of battery, false imprisonment of a person against their will, tampering with a witness 1st degree felony proceeding, and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Theresa Ann Fenelon, 29, 28500 block of Royal Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Marcus Laval Rose, 35, 500 block of Spruce St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $8,000.
• Ashley Marie Coons, 22, 21200 block of Hawthorne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Peter James Rothwell, 26, 100 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Cortez Edward Anderson, 24, 5900 block of Talberok St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Marcus Horacious Lampkin, 30, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• James Gordon Rich, 36, of Cosby, Tenn. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $19,000.
• Cody Tyler Cope, 25, 30400 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Dmitrij Polutaradnev, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $3,000.
• Laradyl Daequawn McKinnon, 24, 2100 block of Carmack St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
• Carlos William Gilliam, 34, 7500 block of Mesa St., North Port. Charge: driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
• Ryan Scott Zyner, 20, 800 block of Michigan Ave., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Yvette Baldwin, 28, 4600 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: None.
• Tonya Hayes, 45, 300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Mateusz Szczygiel, 37, 1600 block of Logsdon Street, North Port. Charge: Immigration and customs enforcement. Hold for ICE. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexandr Akulaw, 29, 1000 block of North Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation, obstructing justice, tampering in third-degree felony proceeding. Bond: None.
• Andrew Grove, 22, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Dominica King, 32, 1800 block of Mincey Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of opium or derivative, schedule one or two. Bond: $15,000.
• Lauren Mitchell, 32, 8500 block of Ponto Belle Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, use and/or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
