What looked like a possible abduction turned out to be a domestic dispute Friday afternoon.
A witness told Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office they saw the occupants of a gray Ford van with Ohio plates grab a woman with curly blonde hair and force her into the van. It happened in the area of U.S. 41 and Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda at about 12:50 p.m.
According to CCSO spokesman Skip Conroy, the incident turned out to be a domestic dispute, and the individuals involved were later found at a residence on the 12000 block of Fifth Avenue. Conroy said law enforcement determined no crime was committed.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Russell Scott Buchanan, 61, 2200 block of Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,500.
• Dwight Alwin Orlando Harris, 29, 23400 block of Charleston Cay, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Nicholas Ty Dimmick, 23, of Port St. Lucie. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
• Jessica Cody Marie Richardson, 28, 14400 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, aggravated fleeing or eluding, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $59,000.
• Stephanie Michelle Brewer, 35, 3400 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Timothy Lee Owens, 34, 1600 block of Cardinal Lane, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: none.
• Jason Jon Morse, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• John Michael Johnson, 55, of Akron, N.Y. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: none.
• Michael Anthony Marquez, 29, 6500 block of Alfred Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $20,500.
• Joana Marie Milobowski, 27, 3300 block of Leechburgh St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $20,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Mark Creel, 48, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood. Charges: violation or probation and battery. Bond: $10,000.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravenna Circle, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (fentanyl). Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Nichil, 39, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and petty theft. Bond: None.
• Elizabeth Parotino, 20, 1400 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charge: grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
• Karen Williams, 54, 2000 block of Boca Chica Ave., North Port. Charges: violation of probation and fraudulent use of a personal ID. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Silas Green, 19, 400 block of Terripan Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $720.
• Elmer Keeton, 54, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: non-moving traffic violation and violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $120.
• Craig Wagle, 28, 8800 block of Colebra Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.
• Isiah Tucker, 27, 1700 block of Lindsey Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
