A $3,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest of the culprit responsible for breaking into Peace River Wildlife Center and stealing a safe, according to the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The suspect or suspects made forced entry into the nonprofit wildlife center between 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 27. The suspect used burglary tools to remove a bolted down Master Lock safe, police say.
Executive Director Callie Stahl previously told the Sun the safe contained a couple thousand dollars from gift shop sales and donations.
Photos of the burglary tools were posted to the Punta Gorda Police Department's Facebook page Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or by visiting www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com
