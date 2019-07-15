A Sarasota County firefighter was arrested on a domestic battery charge Sunday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
The victim told a deputy Joshua Huff, 41, accused her of being unfaithful and told her to get out of the house, pushing her out the garage door before locking her outside, while 3- and 8-year-old children were watching.
Huff initially did not want deputies to speak to the children alone. When he relented, one of the children said Huff did not push the victim but later said he did push the victim and instructed her to lie about it.
The victim had no visible marks but stated in the last couple weeks, Huff has pushed and slapped her. In the more distant past, he had threatened to kill her and put his hand around her throat.
Sarasota County Spokesperson Drew Winchester said Sarasota County does not comment on personnel matters but confirmed Huff has been employed with the county since April 20, 2015.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ediberto Padilla II, 32, 3700 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
Joshua Allen Huff, 41, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Brian Daniel Birk, 33, 25400 block of Rupert Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard. Bond: $15,000.
Dalton Cage Emory, 51, 1200 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $10,000.
Kareem Lamar James, 37, 1100 block of Sanford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Jessica Rae English, 35, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Michael McDowell, 63, 22200 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: county ordinance violation and disorderly intoxication. Bond:$1,750.
Korina Lynn Rider, 53, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $4,000.
Madison Casey Schiel, 24, 4300 block of Eaglet Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Rosemary Elizabeth Houmis, 25, 23100 block of Corvin Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Audryona Jean Spahr, 26, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $4,000.
Anthony Cameron Gibson, 17, 5400 block of Riverside Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts battery on officer/firefighter/EMT and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none (released to the Department of Juvenile Justice).
Carol Conger, 48, 7300 block of Swinton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Gloria Elana Barba, 31, of Fort Myers. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Teri-Lynn Lorraine Wayman, 34, 6200 block of Sturgis St., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,000.
Ryan Edward Mendyke, 33, 1600 block of Morningdove Lane, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
Scott Douglas Jury, 60, 7500 block of Park Pointe Drive, Englewood. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher Allen Platt, 36, homeless of Englewood. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, attaching registration license plate not assigned, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
Savannah Lynn Platt, 30, homeless of Englewood. Charges: convicted felon fails to register, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Daniel Charles Kirk, 36, 11100 block of Pine Trail Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Sherwyn Anthony Allicock, 38, 500 block of Mary St., Punta Gorda. Charges: five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $100,000.
Mary Jane Perez Margary, 39, 1200 block of Slashpine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Branden Lane Gill, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $777.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
