A new phone scam started in Punta Gorda.
Monday night, two local businesses received phone calls from a man who said he was with the Punta Gorda Police Department, police say.
The man asked employees of the businesses how much money was in their register and safe and how many employees were working. He said that the businesses received counterfeit money, and an officer would come by to pick up the day's deposit.
The employees did not fall for the scam and called PGPD.
“Please be advised that members of the Punta Gorda Police Department would not make this type of phone call and ask these questions over the phone,” PGPD said in a statement on Facebook. “Please educate your friends, families, and employees to ensure no one falls victim to this scam.”
There is not an active investigation at this time, according to Lt. Dylan Renz.
