Schemers pretending to be members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have been calling residents lately and telling them that they have outstanding debts or arrest warrants, according to CCSO.
The scammers will tell their victims that if they don’t pay up, they will be arrested. They may suggest buying a prepaid gift cards to settle the debts or inquire about bank account numbers or credit card information.
The Sheriff’s Office will never call residents and ask to pay fines or else face arrest.
Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up immediately, CCSO said. If you are able to record the number the scammer called from, CCSO encourages reporting the scam attempt to authorities by using this link: www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.