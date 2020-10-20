Schemers pretending to be members of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have been calling residents lately and telling them that they have outstanding debts or arrest warrants, according to CCSO.

The scammers will tell their victims that if they don’t pay up, they will be arrested. They may suggest buying a prepaid gift cards to settle the debts or inquire about bank account numbers or credit card information.

The Sheriff’s Office will never call residents and ask to pay fines or else face arrest.

Anyone who receives a call like this should hang up immediately, CCSO said. If you are able to record the number the scammer called from, CCSO encourages reporting the scam attempt to authorities by using this link: www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

