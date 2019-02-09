A suspected drug dealer was arrested Friday after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the 300 block of Fitzhugh Street in Punta Gorda. Both CCSO and the Punta Gorda Police Department helped serve the warrant.
Narcotics detectives found Bobby Gene Mays III, 26, at the home with another female occupant, according to a press release. Mays was immediately detained on outstanding narcotics charges related to the investigation which led to the search warrant. Neither suspect agreed to speak with the cops.
Detectives found 34.3 grams of crack cocaine and two grams of marijuana from the bedroom identified as Mays’, a press release stated. A large pyrex bowl with cocaine residue was also found in the bedroom closet.
Mays was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The female at the home was not charged with any crimes.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Nicholas Brement, 64, 900 block of La Villa Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $13,500.
• Norvell Johnson III, 23, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kyle Lewis Howard, 18, 300 block of Boldender St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Seth Isreal Kahl, 39, 2700 block of Charlene St., Punta Gorda. Charges: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
• Shane Bryan Twomey, 39, 3100 block of Key Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ann Marie Castelli Allison, 51, 21400 block of Voltair Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: dealing in stolen property and false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $15,000.
• Priscilla Lin Stryder, 46, 200 block of Martin Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $22,500.
• James Nicholas Remich, 47, 100 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $27,500.
• Joshua Ryan Wagner, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of uttering altered bills, checks, drafts, or notes and three counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $70,000.
• Luis Alfredo Marrero Aponte, 59, 5000 block of Chavez St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $10,000.
• Samira Farrat Santana, 22, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Sean Lee Smith, 37, 1200 block of Blalock St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving 1st offense, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Austin James Kinsey, 19, 13100 block of South McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, violation of probation, DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Giselle Valdez Salazar, 25, of Naples. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Harvey Leroy Darasaw Jr., 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Nathaniel Milburn Downing Jr., 38, of Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Shaun Henry Holt, 27, 1st block of Mariner Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• John Wesley Roberson, 27, 15400 block of Sunkiss Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $370.
• Angela Dawn Welborn, 42, 15300 block of Lime St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,500.
• Askia Moses Muhammad Forman, 31, 4000 block of Dotham St., Port Charlotte. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, battery on officer/firefighter/EMT, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
• Gregory James Mulligan, 32, 29100 block of Marylou Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Angeliki Grace Allen, 52, of Fredierick, Md. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Andrew Journey Wootton, 21, 300 block of East Dearborn St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kelly Carr, 52, 1500 block of Seagull Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
• Shaniya Kelly, 19, 1200 block of Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charges: Shoplifting, petit theft, second offense. Bond: $500.
• Kyle Koch, 28, 100 block of Ravinia Court, Venice. Charges: possession of drugs without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, dealing in stolen property, $300 or more, fraud: providing false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: $17,000.
• Eric Thibeault, 44, 2500 block of Greenland Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of controlled substance without a prescription (Clonazepan). Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Susan Kruse, 30, no address given. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
