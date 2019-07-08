The deceased man recovered from Charlotte Harbor last Monday has been identified as Nicholas Batts, 55. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Batts lived on a boat in the harbor.
He was pulled from the water near Bayshore Live Oak Park Monday after someone reported the body floating near the pier at 11:36 a.m. Batts' cause of death is still pending toxicology results, but no crime is suspected, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Man accused of raping minor
A man accused of sexual battery on a minor was arrested Monday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
Brian Beaulieu, 51, reportedly raped and molested the girl on one or more occasions between Oct. 21, 2014 and Nov. 15, 2017, while he was in a position of familial or custodial authority, according to an arrest warrant. His address was listed in Englewood at the time.
According to the victim, Beaulieu first raped her after coaxing her to rub his back one night when she was 13 years old.
A friend of Beaulieu's stated he is physically abusive to the girl and two boys in his care, the warrant stated. Another child reportedly stated it was normal for Beaulieu to follow the victim into the bathroom during the day, and she would come out upset. Beaulieu allegedly told them if any of them spoke about the beatings, they would get "beat or worse" before he went to jail.
Beaulieu was arrested on the sexual battery charge and is being held at the Charlotte County Jail with a $200,000 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Charles Kirk, 36, 11100 block of Pine Trail Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rodney Lane McGee, 49, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $2,500.
• Sterling Ramon Alavache, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, violation of probation, trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
• Angel Enrique Garcia Infante, 22, 200 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Glenn Walker, 41, 6700 block of Higdon Road, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Mary Anne Estremera, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Justin Roy Webb, 31, 2100 block of Clermont St., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Maeghan Elizabeth McNanna, 34, 9200 block of Anita Ave., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation and battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Rodrigo Arroyo, 21, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joan Kathleen Berner, 70, 2300 block of Lakeshore Drive, Nokomis. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Teresa Lynn Ekleberry, 48, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: taking an officer's firearm). Bond: none.
• Skye Elizabeth Grissinger, 26, 100 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense; possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Rex Wray Peters, 41, 100 block of South Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,000.
• Dallas Joe Powell Jr., 44, 12300 block of South Suarez Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• John Carl Rice, 39, 1200 block of Yacht Club Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Juan Rogelio Villagomez, 37, 4600 block of Cumbano Street, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense; possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Malik Dondre Walker, 23, 6600 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
• Anthony Torre Dudley, 31, 800 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: hold for Pinellas County for second-degree petty theft, third subsequent offense and violation of probation (original charge: grand theft). Bond: none.
• Kathleen Susanne Locke, 48, 4800 block of Flamlau Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Steven Quanel Martinez Jr., 23, 1100 block of Avenida de la Esla, Venice. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Christian Allan Penkert, 50, 200 block of Dearborn and Green, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Colin Michael Tardiff, 52, 900 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Thomas Francis Bissonette II, 50, 100 block of West Marland Court, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of injunction for protection against domestic violence). Bond: none.
• Marlene Kay Hogeland, 73, 2300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of trespassing. Bond: $1,000.
• Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/MDMA) without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Laura Marie Ridgeway, 58, 400 block of Granada Drive, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for failure to appear (original charge: trespassing in an occupied conveyance or structure). Bond: $4,000.
• Stephanie Lynn Cain, 39, 4100 block of North Dekle Avenue, North Port. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.
• Christopher Davis, 36, 4100 block of Butterfly Lane, North Port. Charges: domestic battery and battery on a person aged 65 or older. Bond: none.
• Justin Hunter Morgan, 25, 3800 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Kenneth Russell Naylor, 44, 2500 block of Sheila Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving while license suspended, first conviction). Bond: $2,000.
• Douglas Scott Cable Jr., 21, 2000 block of Kabat Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
