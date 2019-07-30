Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a death on State Road 31 near the Babcock Ranch construction entrance around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation stretched into the afternoon as investigators processed the scene, CCSO reported.

Security observed a pickup parked on the side of State Road 31 with a deceased male inside, identified as Joseph Michael Yates, 50, of Lee County. Nothing criminal was noted in the investigation, according to CCSO.

The Medical Examiner will conduct a follow-up into the cause of death.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Steven Christopher Amann, 44, 27100 block of San Marco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.

• Brian Luis Arce, 42, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

• Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.

• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 27, of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.

• Gregory James Mulligan, 32, 400 block of Ennis Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.

• Samuel Belsito, 52, 1400 block of Liggett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.

• Major Franklin Evans Jr., 43, 1100 block of Desmond St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

• Keaton Chase Robinson, 19, 2200 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $7,500.

• Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 42, 2800 block of Tenth St., Placida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

• Lamont Daniel Bacchus, 29, of Miami Beach. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and 84 underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.

• Eric Scott Masalko, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

• Lily April Valdeez, 25, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Christian Anthony McPherson, 24, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

• Tyler Ryan Eklund, 18, 200 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.

• Jonathan Michael Sawyer, 26, 26400 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

• Joshua Lee Willis, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Alexander Neil Bumstead, 28, 2300 block of Gimlet St., Port Charlotte. Charge: affrays. Bond: $3,000.

• Brent Reid Parker, 50, of Naples. Charge: affrays. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Eduardo Martinez-Perez, 30, of Palmetto. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Zach Craig, 36, 21000 block of Sandal Foot Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft (Manatee County warrant). Bond: $2,000.

• Gregory Foresi, 68, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Jennifer Thorpe, 37, 4300 block of Las Rios Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, first conviction. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Karen Middleton, 51, 2300 block of San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

• James Crosby, 58, 4200 block of Acline Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault on a police officer. Bond: none.

• Taylor Hundley, 18, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft (Charlotte County). Bond: None.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

