Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigated a death on State Road 31 near the Babcock Ranch construction entrance around 5 a.m. Tuesday. The investigation stretched into the afternoon as investigators processed the scene, CCSO reported.
Security observed a pickup parked on the side of State Road 31 with a deceased male inside, identified as Joseph Michael Yates, 50, of Lee County. Nothing criminal was noted in the investigation, according to CCSO.
The Medical Examiner will conduct a follow-up into the cause of death.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Steven Christopher Amann, 44, 27100 block of San Marco Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
• Brian Luis Arce, 42, 400 block of Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
• Lucas Keaton Parr, 20, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $5,000.
• Carlos Anthony Nieves, 27, of Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
• Gregory James Mulligan, 32, 400 block of Ennis Drive NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: two underlying charges and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
• Samuel Belsito, 52, 1400 block of Liggett Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
• Major Franklin Evans Jr., 43, 1100 block of Desmond St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Keaton Chase Robinson, 19, 2200 block of Anne Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $7,500.
• Jennifer Ann Barry-Tillman, 42, 2800 block of Tenth St., Placida. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Lamont Daniel Bacchus, 29, of Miami Beach. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Ariel Michelle Marchan-Le Quire, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear and 84 underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
• Eric Scott Masalko, 33, homeless of Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Lily April Valdeez, 25, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Christian Anthony McPherson, 24, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tyler Ryan Eklund, 18, 200 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Jonathan Michael Sawyer, 26, 26400 block of Angelica Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
• Joshua Lee Willis, 33, of Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexander Neil Bumstead, 28, 2300 block of Gimlet St., Port Charlotte. Charge: affrays. Bond: $3,000.
• Brent Reid Parker, 50, of Naples. Charge: affrays. Bond: $1,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Eduardo Martinez-Perez, 30, of Palmetto. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Zach Craig, 36, 21000 block of Sandal Foot Drive, Venice. Charge: petit theft (Manatee County warrant). Bond: $2,000.
• Gregory Foresi, 68, 400 block of Lake of the Woods Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jennifer Thorpe, 37, 4300 block of Las Rios Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, first conviction. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Karen Middleton, 51, 2300 block of San Mateo Drive, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.
• James Crosby, 58, 4200 block of Acline Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault on a police officer. Bond: none.
• Taylor Hundley, 18, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: grand theft (Charlotte County). Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.