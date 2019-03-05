Detectives in the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit released a message Monday to a tipster who recently sent information related to the Christine Flahive homicide case. Flahive, a 42-year-old Punta Gorda woman at the time, went missing in January 1995.
The case recently started to heat up after detectives requested anyone with information to come forward around the 24-year anniversary of Flahive’s disappearance. They’ve since searched wooded areas near Education Avenue and Indian Creek Lane for her body and other evidence.
The message Monday stated a new tip referenced the area of Rollins Street.
“To the person who sent the Cold Case Unit information related to Rollins Street and the disappearance of Christine Flahive; we have read your message and believe that the information you sent us is accurate and important to our investigation,” the detectives state. “We also believe that due to your age at the time of your reported information, you may have valuable information that is vital to our investigation and you may be unaware of how important it may be. We would like to have the opportunity to discuss this with you in the format you are most comfortable with. Please contact us again by the same method you did before and let us know how we can accomplish our request to you.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Amanda Mariee Culpepper, 36, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Renee Sue Adamo, 34, 2300 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: forgery and uttering a forged instrument. Bond: $10,000.
• Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 48, 2200 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
• Joshua Owen Boggs, 40, 20200 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $120.
• Kole Robert Klawonn, 20, 18200 block of Steele Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Esteban Mendiola-Vazquez, 31, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Andy Lee Gilmore, 34, of Davie, Fla. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $15,000.
• James Dontevaous Hampton, 33, of Tampa. Charges: 11 counts of larceny petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Trionte Ahmad Bellamybey, 18, 3400 block of Nekoosa Street, North Port. Charges: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000 and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $4,000.
• Sean Rookie Brown, 51, 500 block of Circlewood Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $3,500.
• Amanda Ann Fox, 21, 7400 block of Crock Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation of probation (original charge: four counts of possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Faith Lynn Monyhan, 20, 300 block of Faith Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (alprazolam 2 mg), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (amphetamine salts 20 mg), possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, smuggle contraband — introduce into a detention facility, criminal mischief of more than $200 but less than $1,000 and simple assault. Bond: $5,620.
• Melissa Witkowicki, 62, 200 block of Saint Augustine Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Neace, 43, 100 block of North Verona Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Erika Rachelle Plumley, 27, 100 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear (original charge: petty theft, third or subsequent conviction). Bond: $15,000.
• Tiffany Zabreski-Kammerer, 43, 400 block of West Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief of $200 or less. Bond: $120.
• William Blake Biagi, 27, 1700 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief of more than $200 but less than $1,000. Bond: $500.
• Blaine Alvin Gordon, 55, 300 block of Allamanda Circle, Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeven Lee Cilis, 20, 5600 block of Blueberry Court, Lauderhill. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
• Brian Mitchell Herndon, 32, 2700 block of Treverse Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana of less than 20 grams and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Jose David Guerrero, 47, 5200 block of Championship Cup Lane, Springhill. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Jason Robert McClaskey, 38, 600 block of Harvey Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and third amended violation of probation (original charge: trespassing). Bond: none.
• Caleb Isaiah Garman, 18, 4700 block of 33rd Street, Bradenton. Charges: four counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Richard Michael Miller, 35, 6300 block of Southford Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methaphetamine) and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
• Janiya Joyl Snipes, 19, 2500 block of 6th Avenue, Palmetto. Charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $500.
• Jewery Christopher Thomas Jr., 18, 3200 block of West 51st Avenue, Bradenton. Charges: four counts of burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance while armed and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Linda McCollum, 59, 300 block of Bayshore Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Brian Moorman, 49, 500 block of Alburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Jacqueline Gertrude Francis, 53, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Katie Elizabeth Hunt, 37, 7600 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to a DUI test after license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• Sherry Buffington, 61, 3800 block of Woodmere Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: DUI, blood alcohol level of 0.15 or higher with a person under 18. Bond: $120.
• Julio Cesar Zalazar, 26, 1000 block of Capre Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: domestic battery and obstruction of justice — tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.