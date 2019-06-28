The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on a possible stabbing that occurred in Charlotte County between midnight and 7:45 a.m. Friday. The agency announced in a tweet detectives believe there may be witnesses or people with knowledge of the event that have not contacted law enforcement. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Hauschild at 941-258-3900 or submit a tip through the mobile app.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kevin Deon Morris, 32, of Wauchula, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jayjuana Jaynisha Simmons, 22, of Tampa. Charges: retail theft $300 or more multiple locations in 48 hours, failure to appear, and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Joseph Karl Baker, 41, of Sarasota. Charges: violation of probation, underlying charge, and failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Glenn Joel Countryman, 52, 1000 block of Belmar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $6,000.
Bretton Howard Osborne, 27, 4100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: eight counts of tampering with a witness in a felony proceeding, harassing in a felony proceeding, and follow/harass/cyberstalk another. Bond: $96,000.
Roy Franklin Mizell, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, two counts of dealing in stolen property, and two counts of false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300. Bond: $45,000.
Richard Daniel Leon Crum, 34, 300 block of Fairhaven St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Anthony David Adkins, 37, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $10,000.
Thomas Matthew Dittmer, 22, 10300 block of Kidrun Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ashley J. Champy, 26, 7000 block of Mifflin St., Englewood. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Michael William Malloy Jr., 28, of Arcadia. Charges: nonsupport of dependents, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Lauren Claire McMahon, 28, of Nokomis. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, underlying charge, and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Brenda Jean Cambron, 53, of Frierson, Louisiana. Charges: two counts of interference with custody of minor and kidnapping. Bond: $750,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.