The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced a scam alert Sunday morning on its Facebook page.
CCSO has been receiving reports of individuals calling residents and claiming to be employees of their warrants unit.
This is a scam.
Callers are claiming that the resident(s) failed to respond to a court summons and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest, according to the post.
The callers then claim that in lieu of being arrested, the victims can pay money over the phone using pre-paid cash cards.
The callers are also providing callback numbers and are answering those phones representing themselves as CCSO employees.
Official agencies do not conduct business like this over the phone and never request payments made in prepaid cash cards.
If you receive a call and think it may be suspicious, always verify the phone number for any agency or business by visiting their official website. Our non-emergency number is 941-639-0013.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Marisol Rodriguez-Morales, 57, 290 of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Del Alan Philips, 29, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Nolberto Coronel-Sanchez, 42, 650 block of NW 3 St., Homestead Florida. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Robert Joseph Dolan, 56, homeless of Venice. Charges: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft and petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Victor Cesar Sosa-Rojop, 33, 3200 block of Normandy Drive, Port Charlotte. Bond: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
Sharon Sue McKissick-Perez, 69, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Sam De Mercurio, 49, 3900 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and petty theft. Bond: $4,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph John Guarascio, 31, 1300 block of Karen Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, forgery of public record certificate and dealing in stolen property. Charges: $15,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Callie Juwona Simon, 60, of Tipp City, OH. Charges: DUI and conservation-environment violation. Bond: $1,700.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Keith Allen Sowers, 42, 12200 block of Cotorro Ave., North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended license. Bond: $120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
