A Port Charlotte man accused of manslaughter has filed a stand your ground motion, claiming self defense when he stabbed and killed his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend last year.
Rondale Aukeem Robbins, 30, is accused of killing his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend on April 28, 2019. The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office initially gave few details on the case, stating the two men got into an altercation regarding a past domestic dispute. The victim was killed, and Robbins was arrested.
But the stand your ground motion by Public Defender Toby Oonk provides more background on the relationship between all parties in the case. It describes the victim as having stalking Robbins and his girlfriend for months and waiting to attack Robbins when the two arrived home that evening.
If the defense motion is granted, Robbins will be immune to prosecution and will walk free.
The motion states Robbins had been living with his girlfriend since July 2018. She had three small children with the victim, but they lived elsewhere with their maternal grandmother, so he had no legitimate reason to come to their residence.
When they were together, the victim allegedly committed acts of domestic violence upon his girlfriend regularly. She told law enforcement he almost killed her three times before she left him. He tried anger management counseling, but the violence escalated to the point that she had him removed from the home during the pregnancy of their third child.
The victim also served 20 months in prison after pleading to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in a case when he intentionally ran over a young man on a bicycle, according to the motion.
As Robbins relationship with his girlfriend progressed, the victim became an “increasingly threatening presence in their lives,” the motion stated.
He told Robbins’ friends and coworkers he planned to kill him and showed up to Robbins’ and his girlfriend’s home several occasions, banging on the door and shouting. On April 4, he also smashed a window. He was gone when deputies’ arrived, but they completed an open arrest report for criminal mischief.
On the evening of April 28, Robbins and and his girlfriend left their home to check on his mother who had fallen getting out of the shower.
While they were gone, the victim came to the home very angry and wanting to confront Robbins. His girlfriend’s aunt, uncle, and cousins also lived in the home with them, and according to the motion, the family had taken the victim’s side despite his violent actions.
One of them told the victim they had left, “probably to get — on a drug run.”
The victim then parked his car on a side street and snuck into the bushes to wait, according to the motion.
When Robbins and his girlfriend returned, they two men started to fight. Witness accounts differ in some details, but all agree the victim was angry when he showed up at the home and was looking to have a violent confrontation with Robbins.
After the victim’s death, Robbins cooperated with law enforcement, ensuring they recovered his knife, the clothes he was wearing, and insisted on giving a statement so they could hear his side of the story.
Robbins told detectives the victim had been stalking him, making threats at his home and place of business, and reportedly gave detectives the passcode to view threatening messages on his phone, but they didn’t look at them.
“To this day, law enforcement has never bothered to verify the history of threats to his life by (the victim),” the motion states.
Robbins told detectives he was trying to get away from the victim, but the victim would not let go.
“I got the knife in my hand,” he said. “I tell him to leave me alone. He won’t leave me alone. Now I’m starting to get fearful ‘cause I’ve already been told that he gonna kill me when he see me. So, I’m gonna protect myself. I was really in fear ... He been harassing me over and over and over, and I have not intended, went and found him or nothing. But tonight he came — rushed me. I was getting out of the car and he rushed me — and I defended myself.”
Florida statute says a person is justified in using deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”
Robbins’ next court date is a pretrial conference on July 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.