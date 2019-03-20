A suspect arrested for sex offenses last week may face deportation after his case is resolved, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday. An immigration detainer for Bulmaro Zarate, 35, was filed Saturday by the Department of Homeland Security, according to a press release.
Zarate was arrested after a 10-year-old victim stated he had inappropriately touched her sexual organs during several encounters and watched pornography with her on his phone. Detectives developed probable cause for the charges based on statements from the victim and family members, a controlled phone call, and physical evidence, the press release stated.
After he was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, a check through federal databases indicated Zarate, a citizen of Mexico, lacks an immigration status, according to the press release. He will remain in custody pending the resolution of the case, at which time U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement will take custody or utilize the Basic Ordering Agreement with the Sheriff's Office to house him for up to 48 hours pending transfer.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Thomas Joseph McGuinness, 31, 3100 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Eric Matthew Dougherty, 40, 1100 block of East Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor, two underlying charges, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Timothy Michael Norman, 50, 100 block of Chelsea Court NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Rogerio Lamartine Rodrigues Pinheiro, 53, of Pompano Beach, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Shannon Lee Iaci, 28, of Methuen, Mass. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• David Francis Taylor, 41, of Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kyra Marie Anderson, 31, 7500 block of Ebro Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, loitering or prowling, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Daniel Garret Frank Boccia, 36, of Dunedin, Fla. Charges: driving without license revoked habitual offender, operating a motorcycle without a license, and grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $13,000.
• Shannon Marie Wagner, 39, 16100 block of Aralia Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Jacob Taylor Reece, 20, 20400 block of Emerald Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery offender knew victim pregnant and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tyler Keith-William Lee, 23, of Lehigh. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• April Emerson, 28, 200 block of North Algiers Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Howard Walton, 43, 2100 block of Duar Terrace, North Port. Charges: selling synthetic narcotics, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $9,000.
• Miranda Westervelt, 24, 5400 block of Simrak Street, North Port. Charges: contempt of court, violation of non-resident requirement for a driver's license. Bond; $1,500.
—Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
