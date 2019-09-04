PORT CHARLOTTE — Cops are seeking information on the location of Jonathan J. Baker, a suspect in a jewelry theft on Aug. 25 stemming from a transaction on the re-sale app Letgo, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The victim listed a wedding ring set on the app and arranged to meet "Jimbo Brown" at Wendy's in Port Charlotte at 24180 Veterans Blvd.
"Jimbo" allegedly took the rings to examine them and fled the scene with them when the victim went to get a pen and paper from her vehicle.
The victim immediately called the Sheriff's Office and provided a description of the suspect.
Investigators set up a phony transaction with "Jimbo Brown" the following day, according to a press release.
While waiting for someone to approach the "seller" during the fake transaction, a man drove through the parking lot very slowly but did not stop. Investigators noted he matched the victim's description of "Jimbo Brown" and conducted a traffic stop on the man.
The driver was reportedly identified as Jonathan Baker. He was released while detectives did additional investigation.
A check of pawn shops in the area revealed Baker recently pawned a ring in North Fort Myers. The victim was contacted and identified it as her stolen ring. She also identified Baker as "Jimbo Brown" in a photo lineup, according to the press release.
Baker has an active warrant for grand theft. According to the Sheriff's Office, he drives a red Jeep Liberty. Anyone with information on his location can contact CCSO at 941-639-0013. Tips can also be provided anonymously through the Sheriff's Office mobile app.
All of the Sheriff's Office district offices have parking spots designated as E-Commerce Safe Exchange Zones.
Law enforcement encourages residents to meet at those locations to buy and sell items in order to help prevent crimes of opportunity.
