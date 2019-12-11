PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda police officers are attempting to identify an individual wanted in the theft of more than $800 of merchandise from the Punta Gorda Walmart at 5001 Taylor Rd.

The female suspect was stopped by employees but reportedly fled in a white GMC pickup truck prior to police officers’ arrival.

Photos of the suspect and truck were posted to the police department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Individuals who provide information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

