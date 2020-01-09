PUNTA GORDA — The Punta Gorda Police Department is searching for three individuals responsible for thefts at Walmart in Punta Gorda.
On Jan. 7, the two males and one female were seen on surveillance video entering the store. A a black male wore a blue and white shirt, a Hispanic male wore all black and a backwards ball cap, and the female wore a sweatshirt, glasses and a ball cap.
The female took her own cart and separated from the two males, who also loaded up a cart. The three were seen again in the apparel section of the store, where the female departed at 8:39 p.m. without her cart.
The two male suspects were then seen leaving the area, each pushing a cart filled with merchandise. They proceeded to the grocery section of the store, passing through the produce area and exiting all points of sale, making no attempt to pay for the items.
A Walmart employee near the door attempted to confront the two, but they ignored the employee and exited the store. They started loading the merchandise into a white vehicle but fled when two employees came out to get the vehicle's tag number.
The recovered items the suspects left behind totaled $817.96, including grocery and personal care items as well as clothing, earbuds, a portable USB charger, Michelin wiper blades, and more. It is unknown what additional merchandise may have been taken. Anyone who recognizes the individuals is asked to contact PGPD at 941-639-4111.
