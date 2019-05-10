A Tampa man was arrested Wednesday after selling cocaine to an undercover deputy, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
“This arrest should serve as an example to dealers who seek to enter Charlotte County to sell dangerous drugs,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell in a press release. “If you come here to commit a crime, you will be arrested.”
Roshard Reid, 27, allegedly sold crack cocaine to a detective last June and returned for additional sales last July and again in January.
On Wednesday, arrangements were made between Reid and the undercover detectives for a larger transaction of cocaine and Percocet tablets, a combination medication containing an opioid and non-opioid pain reliever, the press release stated. Reid reportedly delivered 27.7 grams cocaine and 13 Percocet tablets to the undercover detectives.
Shortly after completing the transaction, he was arrested. Marijuana and a firearm were also found in his vehicle, according to the release.
Reid was charged with four counts of possession of cocaine, four counts of selling cocaine, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, selling opium or derivative schedule I or II, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Thursday, his bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $88,500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Brandon John Madden, 22, 100 block of Hourglass Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Terra Leeann Mount, 19, homeless of Sarasota County. Charges: six counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $22,000.
Tara Marie Blasi, 27, 17200 block of Ursula Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: none.
Matthew John Roche, 27, 2000 block of Harriet St., Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $3,000.
Vincent Arthur Guerrero, 70, 21300 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Frank Francisco Holbert, 63, 4100 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $7,500.
Katie Rose Buongiorno, 33, 24500 block of Buckingham Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Jeremy Richard Lorber, 25, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Tami Lynn Harrelson, 39, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Eric Robert Oganesyan, 22, of Lakewood Ranch. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, three counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts possession harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Jason Earon Williams, 37, 3300 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, five underlying charges, and delivering methamphetamine. Bond: none.
Mary Lynn Bard, 28, 900 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charges: perjury not in an official proceeding, false information to law enforcement during investigation, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Danny Ray McCune, 23, homeless of Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $19,000.
Danielle Frances Humphrey, 46, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Julene Marie Brothers, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Penelope Joy Rowe, 43, 100 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Katherine Doherty, 29, 1700 block of Norvell Drive, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
Annamaria Gentile, 23, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: contempt, unlawful activity in a closed park. Bond: $2,000.
Justin Hayes, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.
Brian Nerau, 39, 300 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Alexis Tipp, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Larry Boydston, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ramel Lee, 29, 4200 block of Cynthia Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery (domestic). Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker^p
