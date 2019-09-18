A Tampa man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly inappropriately touching two juveniles while on vacation in Charlotte County.
A female juvenile victim said she woke up to Terrance Anthony Epperson, 26, putting his hands down her underwear. She began screaming, and Epperson reportedly ran from the room. After notifying her mother of the incident, the family left Charlotte County and returned home.
In the car, a male juvenile victim also disclosed during the night, he woke to Epperson rubbing his back. As he rolled over to speak to him, Epperson allegedly became aggressive and began groping and rubbing the victim’s buttocks.
He pushed Epperson away, but Epperson reportedly made comments about the victim’s sexual preference, then put his hand down the victim’s shorts, according to the arrest affidavit.
Epperson was charged with one count of battery and one count of sexual battery. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $251,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Andrew Preston Slifer, 31, 100 block of Caddy Road, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,080.
• Raymond Jimenez, 47, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,000.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $1,000.
• David Albert Hartman, 70, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Joseph Cliffton Allen, 48, 20400 block of Mount Prospect Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $2,000.
• David Lindsay Bernau, 57, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
• Duane Lee Queen Jr., 24, 1500 block of Scarlet Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Blake Benton Smith, 29, of Naples. Charges: violation of condition of pretrial release, failure to appear, and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Scott Steffen, 39, 400 block of Sunset Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $1,000.
• Stephen Lee Ware Jr., 26, 200 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: driver present non-current insurance and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Peter William Gladkowski, 53, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Juan Elias Lorenzo-Juarez, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Darrell Elwood Sargent, 57, 2300 block of Manasota Beach Road, Englewood. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release, three underlying charges, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, and DUI. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Alexander Voss, 33, of Bonita Springs. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $16,000.
