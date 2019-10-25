A teacher at Charlotte Collegiate High School was charged with a DUI on Thursday evening.
Bertrand Cass, 53, was allegedly returning from a golfing event going approximately 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on South McCall Road.
A deputy pulled Cass over and noticed his face was flushed, his eyes were bloodshot and watery, and his speech was slurred, according to an arrest affidavit.
Cass admitted to drinking two rum and cokes at the event and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, the affidavit stated. He reportedly refused to submit to a breath test. He was charged with a DUI and transported to the Charlotte County Jail.
According to the high school’s website, Cass teaches world history, psychology and sociology. This is his ninth year at the school. The principal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Toddrick Na’alvin Monroe, 31, of St. Petersburg. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,300.
• Christopher David Andrews, 31, 1200 block of Lemon St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving without license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Jamee Leann Connor, 33, 10300 block of Visdy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,000.
• Debra Julia Absalom, 56, 200 block of Orange Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,000.
• Jared Vincent Ettore, 33, 1300 block of West Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Robert Ryan Robach, 32, 600 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked-subsequent offense. Bond: $2,000.
• Samuel Japapt Shelton, 21, 4000 block of Michael Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, two counts grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed.
• John Louis Santiago, 22, 1000 block of Congress St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Hilary Christine Hopkins, 35, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: four underlying charges, failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Erika Jo Salerno, 38, 1200 block of Norvell Road, North Port. Charges: petty theft and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $4,000.
• Justin Robert Smith, 47, 6400 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Allison Jane Lynch, 21, 11000 block of Reims Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Bertrand Morris Cass III, 53, 7100 block of Denmark St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Nicholas Warland Moore II, 48, 7300 block of Snow Drive, Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, DUI, and DUI damage to property or person or another. Bond: $5,000.
• Shanna Renea Borovich, 39, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
• Nicholas Martin Chesse, 36, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Demetrius Dwayne Washington, 51, of Arcadia. Charges: possess display cancelled revoked driver’s license and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $6,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Danny Annace, 32, 8400 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: None.
• John Fahey, 26, 5200 block of Raulina Boulevard, North Port. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
• Daniel Ponomarenko, 29, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft, trafficking in stolen property, giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: None
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge: first-degree petty theft. Bond: None.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
