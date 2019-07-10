A Tennessee man on vacation in Charlotte County was arrested after allegedly sexually battering a 14-year-old girl in his care. The victim said she lives in Wisconsin with her biological mother and recently came to visit Paul Mofield, 36, in Tennessee. After a few days, the victim came with Mofield and his girlfriend and family to Punta Gorda, where Mofield’s father lives.
They then rented a home in Englewood, where she awoke one night to Mofield on top of her her, according to an arrest affidavit.
On a later night in the trip, Mofield allegedly came into the victim’s room and molested her. Later, in the morning hours he entered her room again and stood over her doing a sexual act, according to her statement.
Mofield was charged with sexual battery, lewd and lascivious conduct, and lewd and lascivious exhibition. His bond at the Charlotte County Jail was set at $450,000 Wednesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maykel Medina, 43, of Tampa. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Graham Lefebure, 47, of Sunrise, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Justin Wayne Wilhite, 35, 2100 block of Bendway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Brandon Justin Basit, 19, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Akmar Paul Washington, 45, 400 block of East Henry St., Punta Gorda. Charge: off bond/forfeiture/revocations and battery. Bond: none.
• Brandon Martin Allen, 21, 15400 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.
• Steven Michael Whiteaker, 34, 600 block of Sharon Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $15,000.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 39, 22400 block of Westchester Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession with intent to sell new legend drug without a prescription and trespassing on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $5,000.
• Brock Joseph Miller, 24, 18300 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Bruce Edward Cahill, 30, 2600 block of Starlite Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Timothy Paul Brown, 53, 18200 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery. Bond: $11,000.
• Judith Lynn Lee, 57, 22100e block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $3,500.
• Richard James Gosner, 49, 400 block of Dunn Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $12,000.
• Jessica Nicole Sabielny, 36, of Pembroke Pines. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $9,000.
• Shala Darian Whitford, 26, of North Fort Myers. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Paul Andrew Mofield, 36, of Cookeville, Tenn. Charges: sexual battery on victim 12 to 18 years of age, lewd lascivious exhibition by person 18 years of age or older, and lewd lascivious ocnduct by person 18 years of age or older. Bond: $450,000.
• Andrea Renee Elliott, 20, 7400 block of Alan Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
• Christopher Cody Danner, 31, 1400 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $35,000.
• Kwamejawanza Phillip Forman, 28, 4000 block of Dotham St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,168.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Ian Baird, 27, 100 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
• Steven Deleon, 54, 6300 block of Munsing Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Tonya Hayes, 46, 1600 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree, first offense. Bond: $120.
• Amanda Wessel, 29, 200 block of U.S. 41 Bypass N. Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Joshua Wirick, 38, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: sale or delivery of controlled substance. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Rebecca Sirotich, 27, 9300 block of Tacoma Way, Englewood. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Devin Hyland, 22, 5200 block of Andris Street, North Port. Charge: resisting officer, obstructing without violence. Bond: $500.
• Bobby Boydstun, 43, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
