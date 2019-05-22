meth pipe

A smoking device reportedly found in the home on Dulzura Street in Englewood tested positive for methamphetamine.

ENGLEWOOD — Three people were arrested in a drug bust after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Wednesday on the 6500 block of Dulzura St., Englewood.

In the home, deputies found Deborah Kathlene Music, 45; Douglas Lane Carlock, 27; and Caidin McCoy Alderman, 20.

Music allegedly had a small baggie of methamphetamine. Several makeshift smoking devices, which tested positive for methamphetamine, were reportedly found inside the home, along with a cutting board which also had methamphetamine and a heroin/fentanyl mixture on its surface.

A search of Alderman's vehicle revealed a black digital scale, a green eyeglass case containing two methamphetamine pipes, and a white container with numerous plastic baggies commonly used in narcotic sales, according to a press release. The smoking devices in the vehicle contained residue which allegedly tested positive for meth.

Carlock was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Music was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alderman was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Robert Jessup, 56, 900 block of Jacinto Ave. East, Venice. Charge: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $1,000.

Paul Allen Glentz Jr., 35, of Snover, Mich. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.

Jeremy Ray Mahoney, 41, 100 block of Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Charges: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.

Stephen Michael Cormier, 47, 8000 block of Santa Cruz St., Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Denise Michelle Steele, 45, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shantika Collette Eknesha Graham, 23, 23300 block of Scenic Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Cheri-Jo Loveall, 34, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

Thomas Boyd Burnett, 28, 800 block of Conreid Drive NE, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, two counts of resisting an officer without violence, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $41,000.

Nicole Elizabeth Harmon, 21, 3300 block of Mayflower Terrace, North Port. Charges: burglary of dwelling or conveyance while armed, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $37,000.

William Scott Adams Jr., 31, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of failure to appear, two underlying charges, failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Grayson Wolf Spears, 19, 7000 block of Baylor St., Englewood. Charges: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $30,000.

Jennifer D. Randazzo, 47, 6500 block of Dulzura St., Englewood. Charge: burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed and grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $30,000.

Nancy Ann Silvia, 41, 400 block of Edwards St., Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $14,000.

Nathaniel Lee White, 21, 500 block of Skylark Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $12,000.

Jamie Cierra Chapman, 28, of Fort Myers. Charges: introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,000.

Edward Young, 34, of Fort Myers. Charge: introduction of contraband into county detention facility. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Robert McDonald, 47, 500 block of Edwards Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Dylan Mosser, 21, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charges: probation violation, battery, touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Jeannine Agnello, 1400 block of St. Clair Road, Englewood. Charges: probation violation, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.

Brandon Gapin, 19, 6200 block of Campose Lane, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $2,000.

Angela Iturrino, 39, 7600 block of Raptor Court, North Port. Charges: probation violation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shana Albritton, 41, 3200 block of Sheboygan Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: none.

Jacob Lowe, 34, 6900 block of Sleepy Way, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent (domestic). Bond: none.

— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

