Three people were arrested on drug charges after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a house on the 7400 block of Watson Lane in Port Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Deputies met Beatrice Chambliss, 51, at the door. They found Michael Miller, 50, in a closet, and Gene Cazeau, 23, on a futon in another bedroom. All three declined to speak with detectives, according to a press release.
Miller provided the combination to the safe in the same closet he was found in, which reportedly contained an orange pill bottle containing 2.3 grams of marijuana, a plastic bag containing another 2.5 grams of marijuana, and five small plastic bags of cocaine, each weighing between 1.4 and 2.0 grams.
A coin purse in the safe also contained two bags of methaphetamine weighing 1.7 and 0.3 grams and two bags of cocaine weighing 1.8 and 1.6 grams, according to the press release. Several smoking devices with residue and two digital scales were found on shelves in the closet.
A firearm was found in a separate closet. In the bedroom attached to it, law enforcement found a pill bottle containing one buprenorphine hydrochloride pill, which is a controlled substance that requires a prescription, the press release states.
In the bedroom where Cazeau was found, detectives allegedly found four bags of heroin totaling 4.1 grams in the futon armrest. An additional 34 empty bags were in the armrest, along with 2.7 grams of marijuana, the release states. A nightstand where Cazeau’s cell phone was sitting also had another bag of heroin sitting on top.
Miller was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and maintaining a public nuisance house.
Cazeau was charged with trafficking heroin, possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chambliss was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All three were booked into the Charlotte County Jail Wednesday.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Janie Rea Peterson, 52, of Winter Haven. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Thomas Dillon McCaffrey, 22, 70 block of White Marsh Lane, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kaysie Ellen Jenkins, 21, 200 block of Malpello Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Garric Denzel Joseph Wilson, 23, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Kristi Lynn Furrow, 33, 400 block of Somerset Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Jada May Arsenault, 26, 600 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: attempt solicit conspire 3rd degree felony, insurance fraud less than $20,000, use of 2-way communications device to facilitate felony, false reports of commission of crimes, and perjury in official proceedings. Bond: $22,500.
• Michelle Ann Callahan, 48, 21800 block of Beverly Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. bond: none.
• Juan Alberto Lozada Jr., 33, 1500 block of Noble Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of injunction within 500 feet petitioner’s residence, school, or place of employment, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Christine Lea Webster, 39, 5200 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, resisting a law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Toby Ray Mejia, 40, 2200 block of Emrich St., North Port. Charges: false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300 and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $15,000.
• Michael Lee Goggans, 40, of Lakeland. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $860.
• Mary Isabella Nason, 80, of LaBelle, Fla. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $5,000.
• Bruce Wallace Griffin Jr., 31, of Arcadia. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, three underlying charges, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, resisting an officer without violence, and violating domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.
• Kiara Lashawn Sherwood, 23, 30200 block of Holly Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Tony Williams, 22, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Marcianno Odell Scott, 35, 1400 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $1,770.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
