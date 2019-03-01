Three people were charged with child neglect after a young girl was taken to the emergency room bleeding with multiple bruises on her body and a burn mark on the back of her arm, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported. The agency did not release the age of the child.
Sarah Fiorelli, 32, brought the girl to Fawcett Memorial Hospital due to her injuries. Emergency room personnel began an examination on the child and found trauma indicating sexual assault, according to the arrest report. A Major Crimes detective was dispatched to the hospital around 11:30 p.m., along with a crime scene technician and personnel from the Department of Children and Families.
Fiorelli told a detective she lives with her children and mother, Lawreen Soulia, 65, on the 2100 block of Aaron Street in Port Charlotte. She has an on-again, off-again relationship with her friend, Jonathan Hamel, 35, of the 2100 block of Peterborough Road, Punta Gorda.
When Hamel was over on Tuesday, Fiorelli stepped outside to take a phone call around 7 p.m., according to the arrest report. When she returned, Hamel and the child were no longer in the dining room. Shortly after, he appeared with the girl in his arms and notified Fiorelli the child was injured, the report stated. Hamel allegedly claimed to have no idea what had happened.
Fiorelli and Soulia signed a waiver to have their home searched, the arrest report stated. Detectives seized the girl’s blood-soaked mattress, three bloody towels, and a wet wipe with blood but could not find a diaper consistent with the diaper she was found to be bleeding in, according to the report.
Detectives went to Hamel’s residence on Wednesday and found no property besides a duffel bag consistent with the bag he fled the residence with.
Fiorelli, Soulia, and Hamel were all charged with child neglect for not immediately seeking medical attention for the girl. The case remains an open investigation with potential additional charges pending, according to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck. As of Thursday, all three suspects remained at the jail. Fiorelli’s bond was $50,000; Soulia’s was $25,000; and Hamel’s was $100,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Victor Manuel Soto, 29, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Matthew Jacob Elston, 27, 3700 block of Ash St., Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, three counts of aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 22, 400 block of East Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
• Amanda Carol Calvert, 36, 20200 block of Benton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and reckless driving 1st offense. Bond: $9,000.
• Roan Wynd Elgart, 43, 400 block of Kostner St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: $11,000.
• Paul Edward Mann, 53, 700 block of Buckskin Court, Englewood. Charges: follow/harass/cyberstalk after injunction for protection and four violations of injunction for stalking. Bond: $20,000.
• Rosa Marie Deleon, 37, of Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Christopher Lee Taylor, 37, 17200 block of Ursla Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state felon. Bond: $12,000.
• Justin Robert Casagranda, 30, 17100 block of Kellog Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $545.
• Efrain Ramirez Jimenez, 25, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Vece, 37, 100 block of Braemar Avenue, Venice. Charges: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Kris Salley Jr., 27, 12000 block of Genoa Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $500.
• Reno Breeden, 20, 300 block of Cabana Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Steven Larson, 42, 3700 block of Cadbury Court, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2000.
• Paul Paquette, 43, 3600 block of Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Michael Dey, 31, 3800 block of Zambrana Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession and/or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
