A pickup truck towing a trailer rolled over on southbound Interstate 75 Thursday evening, spilling approximately 165 gallons of paint, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.
Emergency crews briefly shut down the southbound lane at mile marker 158. One truck occupant was injured and transported to Lee Memorial Hospital, according to FHP.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jason John Shinault, 43, 28400 block of Poplar Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Shayne Weinrich, 33, 2500 block of Myrtle Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jessie Lozano, 41, 5400 block of Maze Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Mark Edward Rollins, 25, 1400 block of Kenesaw Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Colleen Carol Kossick, 49, 2300 block of Aquiles Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Joseph Richard Heinen, 60, 800 block of Dolphin Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Jordan Louis Borges, 18, 22300 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving 1st offense. Bond: $1,000.
Concepcion Torres-Perez, 53, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Don Calvin Eversole, 59, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny petty theft and trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $4,000.
Carlos Alberto Diaz-Fernandez, 56, Hialeah. Charges: two counts possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $17,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Christopher Kyle Holloway, 31, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: out of county warrant and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gerald Brancik, 55, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fraud, requesting a refund with false receipt. Bond: $120.
Bruce Cuthbert Jr., 43, 8100 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Ronald Chamberlain, 46, 2000 block of Marrietta Lane, North Port. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Robins, 40, 9000 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charge; driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
