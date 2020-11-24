The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is once again reminding residents to lock their cars — because theft can be a crime of opportunity.
Two men were arrested by CCSO this month for separate incidents in which they allegedly stole from unlocked cars.
Bruce Layendecker, 36, rummaged through two unlocked vehicles parked at Beef O’ Brady’s on McCall Road in Englewood and stole a firearm, police say.
He was arrested by CCSO on charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance while unarmed, larceny (petty theft), possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon, marijuana possession not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Another man was arrested the same day, Nov. 9, in Orange County following a Charlotte County crime spree involving six vehicle burglaries and two stolen cars. All of the vehicles were unlocked, and the stolen vehicles had the key fobs inside, police say.
Andres DeSantiago, 18, told police that he and his friends were going “car hopping.” He also reportedly stole a golf cart off of Bermont Road in Punta Gorda.
DeSantiago is being held at the Orange County Jail on charges of petty theft, three counts of grand theft auto and four counts of vehicle burglary.
“We share this information in hopes that our community will take note and always remember to secure their valuables, lock their doors, shut their garages, and remain vigilant to the activities within their neighborhoods,” CCSO said in a statement.
