PORT CHARLOTTE — Two suspected drug dealers were arrested Tuesday after the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on the 21200 block of Burkhart Drive in Port Charlotte, where two overdoses recently occurred.
“Our Narcotics Unit detectives work diligently to identify and arrest drug dealers in Charlotte County,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “In addition to ensuring recovery assistance is available to those addicted, eradicating these dealers from our neighborhoods is another step toward overdose prevention.”
According to a press release, narcotics detectives seized a mixture of heroin and fentanyl as well as several prescription pills from the home where Brian O’Neil, 38, and Teshona Martek, 26, were located.
In the bedroom were O’Neil was found, detectives located two spoons containing fentanyl residue, along with 0.2 grams of the heroin/fentanyl mixture, according to the press release.
In the second bedroom, a clear plastic bag was found in the closet, containing 22 pieces of a green bar tablet suspected to be Alprazolam, nine white oval tablets suspected to be Hydrocodone Acetaminophen, and seven white bar tablets suspected to be Alprazolam, the press release stated. All the medications are controlled substances which require a prescription. More heroin was also found in the closet, bundled in clear plastic baggies and stored among female clothing similar to what Martek was wearing.
O’Neil was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, while Martek was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone seeking assistance with drug recovery, can bring their user amount of drugs to any district office or call deputies to their location. Through a partnership with Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, deputies will bring the caller to detox free of charge, without fear of arrest.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Linda Lee Pickering, 58, 26100 block of Flower Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic narcotics schedule I or II with intent to sell, and trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms other controlled substance. Bond: $47,000.
• Justin Levi Johnson, 35, 5500 block of Papaya Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Maggie Jean Ladora Jackson, 19, 500 block of Posadas Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Daniel Babbidge Jr., 54, 1600 block of Birchcrest Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Malik Dondre Walker, 23, 5600 block of Brickle Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, selling cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $29,000.
• Kevin Lee Manning Jr., 40, 15600 block of Aron Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, underlying charge, failure to appear and attaching registration license plate not assigned. Bond: none.
• Ronald Dale Shearin Jr., 42, 2400 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and battery. Bond: $14,500.
• Dameian Devaughn Bibbs, 46, 19300 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer with wanton disregard, violation of probation, reckless driving 1st offense, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
• Holly Lynn Costa, 55, 600 block of Harvard St., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michael Thomas Landry, 45, of Cape Coral. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Christopher-John Muzio, 18, 500 block of Goldtree, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Chazairie Veronica Ayala, 31, 15500 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Phillip Forbes, 33, Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charges: probation violation, DUI. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tyler Kirby, 18, 40 block of Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of synthetic drug, marijuana possession, less than 20 grams, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Raymond Smith, 54, 1100 block of San Lino Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, driving while license suspended, damage to property or person, hit & run, leaving the scene of an accident without providing identification. Bond: $1,120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.