Two people were arrested Monday after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte.
Deputies found 3.5 grams methamphetamine and three pills, determined to be buprenorphine hydrochloride, according to a press release. They also reportedly found drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, a drug ledger and pyrex smoking pipes.
Edward D. Breneman, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah R. Weaver, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take a strong stance against illegal narcotics use and sales,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “Should anyone wish to receive help with their addictions, I ask that they call 941-639-2101.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Clifford Andrew Atherley Jr., 21, 5500 block of Allamanda Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended (second offense), and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Lisa Dawn Heflin, 49, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.