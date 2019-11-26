Two people were arrested Monday after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant at a home on the 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte.

Deputies found 3.5 grams methamphetamine and three pills, determined to be buprenorphine hydrochloride, according to a press release. They also reportedly found drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, a drug ledger and pyrex smoking pipes.

Edward D. Breneman, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah R. Weaver, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office will continue to take a strong stance against illegal narcotics use and sales,” Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press release. “Should anyone wish to receive help with their addictions, I ask that they call 941-639-2101.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Clifford Andrew Atherley Jr., 21, 5500 block of Allamanda Ave., North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended (second offense), and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Lisa Dawn Heflin, 49, 13300 block of SW Pembroke Circle North, Lake Suzy. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker

