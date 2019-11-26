The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Colleen Cecilia Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charges: false ID given to law enforcement officer, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $6,500.

Damon Randall Caudill Sr., 59, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, false verification statement to secondhand dealer more than $300, grand theft of firearm, grand theft from person 65 years of age or older $300 to $10,000, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.

Anthony David Adkins, 37, 20300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $430.

John Edward Wood, 42, 5100 block of Melbourne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $600.

Bogdan Maciuch, 64, 1400 block of Truval Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $15,000.

Anthony Wayne Cousino, 40, 21000 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Steve Deleon, 54, 6300 block of Munsin Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Robert Valerio, Jr., 57, 900 block of W. Windemere St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond $25,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rene Rolston, 38, 8400 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Fabian Parker, 28, 6900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Alanah Mazzucco, 38, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: None.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

